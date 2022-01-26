Russian maneuvers on the Ukrainian borders: Biden targets Putin in the crosshairs but the Western front is divided

Russia responds to the US and NATO mobilization with exercises by its armored troops in Crimea, while Washington clarifies what sanctions will be destined to bring a severe blow to Moscow’s economy if it dared to cross Ukraine’s borders: including those that could strike Vladimir Putin personally threatened Joe Biden in the evening, in an increasingly worrying escalation of tension.

In the midst of the tug-of-war Europe, where Germany and especially France are trying to carve out an independent role. Despite the reassurance of “total unanimity”, the Western front has to deal with diverging interests. On the other hand, European fears are completely understandable, especially for supplies of Russian gas, on which they depend for 40% of their needs.

The United States understands this and has made it known that they are developing emergency plans with allies to compensate for a possible reduction in Moscow’s exports by looking at various areas of the world, from North Africa to the Middle East, from Asia to the States themselves. United. Washington is also in contact with major buyers and suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG): the goal is to secure small volumes from many sources to survive the winter and spring, initially using stocks in an emergency.

The different approaches have jumped to the eyes in recent days: first there was the refusal of Berlin, which has strong economic ties with Moscow, to send weapons to Ukraine, then the decision of the EU not to follow the US example in the withdraw non-essential personnel from embassies in Kiev. Finally, the proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to open a personal diplomatic channel with Putin, with whom he will speak on Friday on the phone.

For Biden, a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen “at any time”, but “we cannot predict what decision Putin will make,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Russia responds by mobilizing its troops for maneuvers on the Ukrainian borders and reminding Washington that it is awaiting responses to its demands on security in Europe, based mainly on reducing the presence of NATO forces in Eastern Europe and the promise that Kiev will never enter. to be part of it.

Kiev also sends some contradictory signals: the Defense Minister, Alexei Reznikov, said that at the moment a Russian invasion threat “does not exist”, even if “risky scenarios” remain for the future.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved