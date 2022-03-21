Russian military in Italy. Here is the mission report

Sometimes they come back. The war in Ukraine has rekindled old controversies and exposed nerves. Remember the government era Count II? In the early days of the coronavirus epidemic, as Germany blocked the export of medical devices and the EU wavered, Vladimir Putin he spoke on the phone with the then prime minister also apparently to agree on a Russian humanitarian mission in Italian territory. “From Russia with love“, was the title of that trip in March 2020. Ten days in which the Tsar’s men certainly committed themselves to helping the Italian doctors and disinfecting the RSA, but who knows maybe they also did more. Someone talks about espionage. Others about investigations into the epidemic. Still others even the DNA of an infected Russian that would have allowed Moscow to develop the vaccine Sputnik. For the Director of the European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexei Paramonov, who attacked Minister Guerini in recent days, it was only a question of “compassion”. For Enrico Letta and Giorgio Gori perhaps even more. Certainly, in reality, there is still little, if not a few pieces of the puzzle that we can try to piece together.

The Russian mission in Italy

That mission consisted of 104 people, including military personnel, 28 doctors, 4 nurses and two civilians, Natalia Y. Pshenichnaya And Aleksandr V. Semenov, two of the leading Russian epidemiologists (added “in pen” to the list of official guests). The landing of the 9 aircraft loaded with materials and operators takes place on March 22, 2020, in full epidemic crisis, with the aim of supporting Italian doctors in the fight against the coronavirus. The Foreign Minister is waiting for the Russians in Pratica di Mare Luigi Di Maio, today very hard against the Russian aggression in Kiev. On the purpose of the mission, the questions are wasted: why Putin is sending medical aid? To strengthen the link with Italy? Out of “compassion”? For propaganda and soft power? Or to collect data in the field? For sure, as revealed by the Journal, from that mission came a very harsh report against the then Italian government. And which today is worth rereading in the light of the Russian attacks against Minister Guerini.

The Russian report

The dossier was signed by the two epidemiologists, Pshenichnaya and Semenov, sent to accompany the soldiers. The report is a gloomy picture of the work of the Count II in the first phase of the epidemic. There is talk of delays in introducing restrictive measures and of “miscalculations” that have given the tragedy of the virus “the characteristics of a catastrophe”. There is a total “shortage of beds, fans, personnel, personal protective equipment and other resources”. But also the “collapse the health system“. The Russians tell of” patients lying on the floor on mattresses “, of problems with giving birth or getting medical assistance. The choice of calling retired doctors back to service” making them risk their lives “is criticized, but also that of introducing medical assistance. trainees who are too inexperienced. “The fragile part of the population – we read – was not assisted in time due to the lack of beds and well-trained personnel”. In short: according to the Russians “the total number of cases and deaths” in Italy in the first wave it cannot be “explained simply by the epidemic.” Among the causes were also strategic errors, delays in implementing red areas and errors in resource allocation. A disaster, even in the eyes of the Russians.

It is likely that behind the offensive these days, as he writes the newspaper, there is the fact that Moscow feels “betrayed” by a nation that has always kept dialogue open. The invasion of Ukraine and economic sanctions have broken an already shaky “friendship”. And perhaps that harsh report against the Conte-Sperenza management (and Guerini) did not help to make it more solid.