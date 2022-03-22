Russian military in Italy in March 2020 for Covid, Conte: “Mission exclusively for health, our intelligence confirms”

“This story is very clear and transparent, in a moment of extreme difficulty there was from the Russia and of Vladimir Putin in particular the offer of the availability to send a group of sanitaryescorted by military, due to the great experience they have gained in this sector in previous pandemics. So I also warned the Minister of Defense, I warned the other ministers and we accepted this help, this gesture of solidarity ”. He said it Giuseppe Conteformer premier today in Naples for the day in memory of the innocent victims of the mafia, referring to the case of the support received by Italy from Russia during the period of the pandemic in March 2020. “It seems to me that beyond the conspiracies and the situations of those who do conspiracy – remarked Conte – both the Minister of Defense and the directors of the intelligence services, in front of the Copasir they clarified that this mission for all the data acquired alone, we remember that it was a mission that was always accompanied from our military, certified that this mission only had a development in the health sector as had been anticipated. I would say that all the insinuations, allusions, concerns that arise today they have no foundationaccording to all the data collected “.