Russian millionaires fleeing to Dubai to avoid sanctions

Russian property purchases in Dubai have skyrocketed.

Dubai has become a haven for wealthy Russians fleeing the impact of Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Russian billionaires and businessmen have been flocking to this United Arab Emirates (UAE) city in unprecedented numbers, business leaders told the BBC.

Russian property purchases in Dubai increased 67% in the first three months of 2022according to a report.

The UAE has not imposed sanctions on Russia or criticized its invasion of Ukraine.

