Russian millionaires fleeing to Dubai to avoid sanctions

Sameer Hashimi

Business Correspondent in the Middle East

May 6, 2022, 04:24 GMT

image source, Getty Images Caption, Russian property purchases in Dubai have skyrocketed.

Dubai has become a haven for wealthy Russians fleeing the impact of Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Russian billionaires and businessmen have been flocking to this United Arab Emirates (UAE) city in unprecedented numbers, business leaders told the BBC.

Russian property purchases in Dubai increased 67% in the first three months of 2022according to a report.

The UAE has not imposed sanctions on Russia or criticized its invasion of Ukraine.

It also provides visas to unsanctioned Russians, while many Western countries have restricted them.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people left Russia in the last two monthsalthough exact figures are not available.

A Russian economist said that up to 200,000 Russians had left in the first 10 days after the start of the war.

Virtuzone, which helps companies set up operations in Dubai, has seen a huge increase in Russian clients.

“We’re getting five times as many inquiries from the Russians since the war started,” says CEO George Hojeige.

“They are worried about the economic collapse that is coming. That is why they are moving here to secure their wealth,” he added.

The influx of Russian citizens has fueled the demand for luxury houses and apartments throughout the city. Estate agents are reporting a spike in property prices as Russians arriving in Dubai look to buy homes.

Dubai-based real estate agency Betterhomes revealed that property purchases by Russians rose by two-thirds in the first three months of 2022.

And another real estate agency, Modern Living, told the BBC that it had hired many Russian-speaking agents to meet the growing demand. Chief Executive Thiago Caldas said he was receiving numerous calls from Russian citizens looking to move to Dubai immediately.

“The Russians who are arriving are not just buying as an investment, they are looking at Dubai as a second home,” he said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Many Russian multinational companies and startups are also relocating their employees to the UAE.

“Brain drain”

Many Russian multinational companies and startups are also relocating their employees to the UAE.

Fuad Fatullev is co-founder of WeWay, a technology company blockchain (blockchain) that had offices in Russia and Ukraine. After the war broke out, he and his partners relocated hundreds of employees to Dubai.

“The war had a huge impact on our operations. We couldn’t continue (as we were) because we had to move hundreds of people out of Ukraine and Russia,” says Fuad, who is a Russian citizen.

It adds that they chose to relocate their employees to the UAE, as offers a secure economic and political environment to operate a business.

He says that Russian companies were moving because it was becoming incredibly difficult for them to operate due to sanctions. The challenge was even more acute for companies dealing with international brands and clients, as most Western companies have severed ties with Russia-based companies, he says.

Global companies like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Google, which have closed offices in Russia, are also relocating some of their employees to Dubai.

“There’s definitely a brain drain going on. A lot of people are leaving because there are a lot of trade restrictions right now,” says Fatulley.

Real estate prices skyrocket

Russia’s central bank is barred from tapping billions of foreign exchange reserves held abroad in foreign banks. Some Russian banks have been removed from the Swift financial messaging system.

To protect its reserves, the Russian government has enacted capital restrictions and has prohibited citizens from leaving the country with more than $10,000 in foreign currency.

Having difficulty transferring cash, many Russian shoppers are making payments in cryptocurrencies. Some of the buyers have a middleman who will accept the payment and then pass the cash on to the seller.

Gulf states, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have rejected calls by Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia.

The UAE was one of three countries, along with China and India, that abstained in a United Nations Security Council vote in February to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also abstained in a General Assembly vote on April 7 to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

The surge in Russian investment in this country comes just months after the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT), a global financial crime watchdog, put the UAE on a “grey list”.

It means the Arab nation faces increased scrutiny of its efforts to counter money laundering and terrorist financing. The UAE government has claimed to have taken significant steps to regulate incoming investment and has stated that it remains committed to working closely with FAFT on areas for improvement.