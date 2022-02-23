Russian millionaires’ fortunes were already falling… and US sanctions may ‘destroy’ them even more

The fortunes of Russia’s billionaires have plummeted by $32 billion so far in 2022, and the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is about to make the ‘destruction’ of their wealth much greater.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against the sale of Russian sovereign debt abroad, saying it will send an unspecified number of additional US troops to the Baltic countries in a defensive move to defend NATO countries.

Gennady Timchenko He tops the list of Russian billionaires who have seen their fortunes plummet, with nearly a third of their wealth gone by 2022, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of the world’s 500 richest people.

Timchenko, 69, son of a Soviet military officer who met and befriended President Vladimir Putin in the early 1990s, is now worth around $16 billion, with most of his wealth coming from a stake in Russian gas producer Novatek , according to data from Bloomberg.

Leonid Mikhelson’s fortune is due in part to his shares in Russian gas producer Novatek (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

The fortune of the Novatek shareholder, Leonid Michaelsonhas lost $6.2 billion this year, while the net worth of Lukoil’s chairman, Vagit Alekperovis down about $3.5 billion in the same period that the energy company’s shares fell nearly 17 percent.

The country’s 23 billionaires currently have a net worth of $343 billion, according to the wealth list, down from the $375 billion they ended 2021 with.

Markets plunged further this week after Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway republics in Ukraine, prompting Germany to halt an energy project with Russia and the UK to impose sanctions on five of the country’s banks and three of their wealthy people, including Timchenko.

Also on the UK sanctions list are Boris Rottenberg65, and his nephew, Igor, 48, whose families made their fortune through the Stroygazmontazh gas pipeline construction company.