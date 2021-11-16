Russian missile destroys satellite and endangers astronauts in orbit. The US: “reckless action”

Thousands of space debris orbit the earth and now, thanks to the “reckless” action of Russia, there are even more. This is the accusation made by the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, against the Russian government. Moscow, in fact, yesterday conducted a test with a satellite weapon, destroying a Russian satellite in orbit. An operation considered by NASA to be very risky, which moreover seems to have endangered the crews of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Chinese orbital station Tiangong. According to the United States, environmental damage is also not insignificant, reports the Russian agency Tax: “This test has produced over 1,500 fragments of orbital debris, and will probably produce hundreds of thousands more – is Blinken’s statement – According to some predictions based on similar events in the past, the fragments will remain in orbit for decades, constituting a risk for astronauts and for institutional and commercial space activities in general ».

At first Moscow did not comment on what had happened, but then the confirmation from the Russian Defense Ministry arrived: the Kosmos satellite, belonging to the Russian satellite group Selina-D, in orbit since 1982 and no longer operational, it was “successfully” destroyed in a test. “The Russian defense ministry is carrying out planned activities to strengthen the defense capability – the press office of the ministry told the Russian newspaper. Novaya Gazeta – However, possible damage to the security of the country, both spatial and territorial, by the space debris in orbit is to be excluded ”. On Monday, the Russian authorities had issued a request to keep the airspace clear around the Plesetsk launch area, about 800 kilometers north of Moscow. Detected the Russian activity, NASA woke up its astronauts on the ISS in advance, inviting them to take cover inside a transport capsule, docked at the station and which can be used as a lifeboat, to leave the space base and return to Earth.

The ISS crew remained aboard the capsule for approximately two hours, until the Station area was declared safe again. Over the next few hours, however, rumors continued to circulate about the experiment’s long-term effects. “Russia has jeopardized the sustainability of space and endangered space use and exploration for all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior,” Blinken said. By contrast, Moscow has responded to the Russian media, saying that the United States “knows for sure” that the fragments in orbit “pose no threat” and that they are constantly monitored. The Russian authorities then recalled that in the past similar tests have also been carried out by China, India and, above all, the United States.

Read also: