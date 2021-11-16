Russian missile destroys satellite, thousands of debris. Usa furious: “Threat to the ISS”

Rome, November 16, 2021 – It is an open confrontation between United States and Russia for Moscow’s ‘maneuvers’ in space, deemed dangerous by the Americans. There NASA she is furious, but the Roscosmos agency tries to reassure and Minister Lavrov speaks of “Hypoocrisy”.

What happened

The point of the matter: Russia made a military test with a missile launched into space to hit one of its own satellites. The missile has destroyed the satellite but it also triggered a rain of debris which forced the crew members of the ISS, the International Space Station, to seek shelter and prepare for a possible evacuation. Moscow did not initially confirm the test, but the US is furious and speaks of a “reckless and dangerous act”. According to the US, Russia has tested a direct ascent anti-satellite missile, which struck the ever-Russian satellite and created a shower of debris in the lower Earth orbit: “Yes, already more than 1,500 pieces set in motion of traceable orbital debris and likely hundreds of thousands smaller will be unleashed, “thundered the State Department.









Replicas from Russia

Today came the replica of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, taken from the Interfax agency: “For us the main priority was and is the guarantee of absolute safety of the crew” of the International Space Station (ISS). And shortly after, the Russian Foreign Minister also intervened Serghiei Lavrov: “To claim that the Russian Federation creates risks for activities for the peaceful use of space is at least a hypocrisy. As you correctly said, there are no facts“. And again:” The United States knows for sure that the fragments created as a result of the missile test, in terms of orbit parameters, did not and will not represent any threat to orbital stations, satellites and space activity “The fragments of the Tselina-D satellite, from the Soviet era – it is reported -,” were inserted into the main archive of the Russian space control system and immediately placed under surveillance until their destruction.

Born

The case also intervenes Born. And the tones are not conciliatory. Taking down a satellite as part of a test “was a reckless act on Russia’s part,” says the secretary general. Jens Stoltenberg, upon his arrival at the Defense Council in Brussels. “We have been informed by the United States” and it is an action that “worries us because it has created a lot of debris, which is a risk to civilian activity in space, and because it shows that Russia is developing new weapons that can shoot down satellites” , added the head of the Alliance.









Ignored alarms

However, Russia took the test despite the repeated US alerts on the fact that this kind of test can be a risk not only for the satellites, but for the astronauts themselves. “Dangerous, reckless, irresponsible”: the adjectives used in Washington are wasted. The same Russian space agency Roscosmos found that the debris rain forced astronauts and cosmonauts to find refuge as the ISS crossed the debris field. Satellites are the tools that provide people all over the world with invaluable services, from telephone and broadband services to weather forecasts, including GPS systems and radio and satellite television communications. L’NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, said he was “indignant”: “It is incredible that Russia endangers not only American astronauts and those of international partners on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts”.

Debris in space for decades

The situation is likely to be compromised for a long time. The debris “will remain in orbit for years and potentially decades”, putting the ISS crew and other human spaceflight activities at “significant risk”, but also the satellites of “multiple countries”, thundered Us Space Command. The command of the US military now makes it known that it will “monitor the trajectory” of the fragments and that it will “work to ensure” that all countries that have an interest in space “have the information necessary to safeguard their activities in orbit if hit by the cloud of debris “, a service – adds the note published on the Us Space Com website – that” the United States supplies to the world, including Russia and China “.









Who’s in the Space Station

Currently there are seven astronauts on the ISS, the Americans Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron; together with the Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and the German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.