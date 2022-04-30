Russian missile destroys the runway of the Ukrainian airport in Odessa | The World | D.W.

“Today the enemy attacked from Crimea with a Bastion coastal defense missile system. The Odessa airport runway was destroyed. Thank God, there are no casualties,” the governor said in a video posted on his Telegram account.

A week ago, eight people were killed in Russian bombing raids on the port city of Odessa, home to nearly a million people, hitherto little affected by the war with Russia.

The Russian military said the attack, using “high-precision missiles,” targeted a major stockpile of weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European Union (EU) countries.

On April 10, the Dnipro airport (east) was “totally destroyed” by Russian bombardment, according to regional authorities.

Russia had already destroyed the largest refinery in Ukraine

At the beginning of April, the Russian Army had destroyed two Ukrainian oil refineries, the one in Kremenchuk, in the center of Ukraine and the largest in the country, and the one in Odessa, a strategic port city in the south that had not received major attacks so far. .

Dmitro Lunin, head of the military administration of the central Poltava region, said that the infrastructure had been “destroyed” and that some people had suffered burns, although their lives, he added, were not in danger. In his message, he indicated that due to the damage the plant is not working and reported that in Mirgorod an airport fuel depot was also damaged.

According to the Ukrainian daily “Ukrainskaya Pravda”, the Kremenchuk refinery was the largest in Ukraine and had a capacity of 18.6 million tons of crude oil.

jov (efe, reuters)