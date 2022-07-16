Russian missiles already hitting the West

The gas cut to Berlin last Monday with which Russia began a new week of war against Ukraine, is the first trace of an inexorable dark prophecy.

Extortion with energy and lack of food is the nightmare that awaits the western capitals but that will twist even more the less favored regions. The resignation rejected for now of Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Italy it is a size consequence of that drift. Before it was the collapse of Boris Johnson. And there will be more.

Apart from the arguments that this service interruption would be partial or brief and due to a technical issue, what nests there is a political decision.

These missiles without shrapnel that Russia launches to the West intend to accelerate definitions that can be agreed at a peace table. Vladimir Putin aspires to put the victorious conditions in that eventual meeting.

It has a relative advantage. Although Germany reduced its purchases of gas from the Kremlin from 55 to 35%, this gap is compensated in Russian wallets by the soaring price of fuel. The price of gas is 700% more expensive than at the beginning of last year, says Fareed Zakaria in Washington Post.

Hence, Russia has also unceremoniously amputated the service to other countries such as Poland, Bulgaria or the Netherlands that rejected the payment conditions required by Russia. Not selling does not harm it. This rise in values ​​is an axis of the current strategy.

Dirty game

Moscow on Monday interrupted the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, already veteran, which reaches Germany and spreads the fluid through Italy, Austria and much of the heart of Central Europe. France has already warned that the episode is a preview of “a probable” final closure of the faucets.

This dirty game aims not only to consolidate worst european winter in almost a century, but in blocking the industries, and in that link to the national economies. There is however a risk point for the Russian Tsar himself.

According to Bloombergin a report from a few days ago, the price of oil would plummet to $65 from its current high levels if the recession affects demand. In the medium-long term, that value would fall to 45 dollars, by the end of 2023.

The unprecedented parity of the euro with the dollar is an additional signal that confirms both the impending recession and mistrust about the future, including the escalation of inflation in the US.

In some sense the Kremlin has here another Blitkrieg, the blitzkrieg he tried and failed at the start of the conflict when he set out to take kyiv in a matter of hours. All pressure on the enemy outside the Ukrainian borders should be developed before the crisis reaches such extremes that the economic attack becomes abstract.



Critical team. Erogan and Putin, in a meeting outside Moscow. AP Photo

Putin knows that his country will lose the European clientele that it has gathered in three decades. That too is inescapable. Their times are also short..

famines

Energy is not the only incendiary weapon that Moscow is revolving around. The war is strangling the food system that had already been hit by the crisis associated with the coronavirus. Russia and Ukraine explain a large share of food calories sold on the planet.

Both are equivalent to 28% of the wheat traded worldwide; 29% from barley; 15% from corn and 75% from sunflower oil. Data of The Economist They warn that wheat, for example, whose price has risen more than 50% since the beginning of the year, has not stopped advancing. The same is true of many of the other food grains.

“The high cost of basic foods has already increased the number of people who cannot be sure of getting enough to eat from 440 million to 1.6 billion. Nearly 250 million are on the brink of famine,” the report states.

A prolonged war will add more masses to poverty, which will result in a social volcano. The rebellion in Sri Lanka, a country overflowing with corruption and institutional anarchy, with mobs taking over the government house and ousting the president, is just part of a broad scenario that is decomposing.

Egypt, with half of its more than 80 million people in poverty, receives two-thirds of all its food from the Russian-Ukrainian duo. There is a time bomb very close.

Joe Biden’s current visit to Saudi Arabia, a castor shake for the American leader, seeks cushion the other energy threat before the litter box overflows.

The urgency forces the American to bury his questioning of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a strong man of the absolutist kingdom whom Biden himself pointed out as the murderer of the american arab journalist Jamal Khashoggi, dismembered in Istanbul in 2018.



President Joe Biden with his Israeli colleague, Isaac Herzog. AFP

The president wants Riyadh and OPEC to increase crude oil production to lower the cost of living and provide some sign of calm at the pumps. Paradoxes: the trip included Israel, an ally that coincides with Riyadh in tolerance of Russian war movementsin his case in exchange for the green light from the Kremlin to attack Iranian targets in Syria.

Note to the file: Days after then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin in Moscow in March after the start of the war, Israel assassinated two senior officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the outskirts of Damascus.

Russian expert Kirill Semenov of the Russian International Affairs Council notes that the recent Israeli attacks on the Iranian-controlled port of Latakia would also be based on covert Russian-Israeli cooperation in Syria. The world is complicated.

The Astana Triumvirate​



Biden’s trip to the region coincides with another that Putin will make the following week to Tehran to a heads up with the presidents of that country, the conservative Ebrahim Raisi, and that of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At the time of reviving tsarism, the Russian autocrat also seeks to restore the Astana trio.

That triumvirate modeled post-war Syria in the Kazakh capital, a conflagration that Russia in 2015 turned in favor of the regime in Damascus, an Iranian satellite. Turkey, which had sought by all means to overturn that dictatorship and close the road to the Persian power, he soon adjusted to the circumstances.



Black Sea. You can see the Crimean Peninsula and the dimension of Turkey in that space.

But the relationship was short-lived or seemed so. In part because Moscow sought to contain Iran’s political growth, slowing down its nuclear development or preventing it from associating with the US. Also because of mistrust with Turkey, a prominent member of NATO, and with a satellite country like Azerbaijan with a fluid link. with Israel, relations that still irritate Tehran today.

The return of the triumvirate has a series of backgrounds. One of them is the unconfirmed US claim that Iran would supply kamikaze drones, equivalent to the North American Switchblade and training to the Russian forces. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossen Amir-Abdollahian denied these versions.

But the stick may be elsewhere. “The Iranians have a lot of experience and channels that they have used to evade sanctions, and they can provide corridors for Russian products to travel through Iran to other places,” explains Ali Vaez, director of Iran projects at the International Crisis Group. “All this is beneficial for Russia.”

In exchange, Iran is expected to be added to a loose multilateral security group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which already includes Russia and China.



People celebrate in the streets the departure of President Gotabaya Rajapakasa from Sri Lanka. Photo Bloomberg

But the interesting thing is what happens between Moscow and Ankara. Erdogan justifies the meeting in that he tries to lead the release of 20 million tons of grain. His country holds the keys to the straits that link the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. There was already a previous meeting between kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul. But the back room of these movements is gaseous.

The Turkish leader has had a zigzagging action with Russia. It came closer when it suited it, devouring a part of Syria at a time when the Arab country’s Kurds could no longer be contained by the mercenary terrorist group ISIS. He later distanced himself from Russia to become a military ally of kyiv to which he delivered his highly efficient Bayraktar drones, among other military aid.

With those games, Erdogan is one of the big winners of this mess. And he has the calculator in his hand. Like Putin, with tsarism, the Turkish leader intends to restore the Ottoman empire and particularly its domains,

In the Nagorno-Karavakh war, in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan, which is the same as Turkey, last year invaded a large part of that territory with ancient Armenian history. Armenia, a critical ally of Iran, is a satellite of Moscow, but Putin rit strengthened the Azeri regime and forced Yerevan into a humiliating peace. The gift to an essential ally.

Azerbaijan, let us remember, is the point of the largest functioning oil pipeline in the world, the Baku, Tbilisi, Ceyhan (BTC), which continues to the Mediterranean and has always been a threat to Moscow. That regional war was the first time that Turkey advanced unimpeded on the Russian backyard. As we are seeing, it was possibly just the first step.

© Copyright Clarin 2020