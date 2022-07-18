Russian missiles fall on industrial zones Ukraine

Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in a strategic city in southern Ukraine on Sunday, as Moscow continues its efforts to expand its advances in the country’s east.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said the Russian missiles hit an infrastructure and industrial facility in the city, a key shipbuilding center in the Southern Bug River estuary. There was no immediate information on casualties.

Mykolaiv has come under regular missile attack in recent weeks as the Russians try to soften Ukrainian defenses.

The Russian Army has declared the goal of isolating the entire Black Sea coast of Ukraine up to the Romanian border. If successful, it would deal a severe blow to the Ukrainian economy and trade and allow Moscow to secure a land bridge to the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova, which is home to a Russian military base.

Early in the campaign, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attempts to capture Mykolaiv, which lies near the Black Sea coast between Crimea, a Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula, and the major Ukrainian port of Odessa.

Since then, Russian troops have stopped their attempts to advance on the city, but continue to regularly attack both Mykolaiv and Odessa with missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that Russian missiles destroyed a stockpile of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO allies, a claim that could not be independently confirmed.

The Russians also sought to strengthen their positions in the Khherson region near Crimea and part of the northern Zaporizhia region that they seized in the early stage of the conflict, fearing a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

For now, the Russian military has focused its efforts on trying to take control of the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine, Donbas, where the most capable and well-equipped Ukrainian forces are located.