Russian missiles hit Odessa after grain export deal

(CNN) — Russian missile strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa just a day after Ukraine and Russia struck a deal that would allow the region’s vital grain exports to resume.

Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odessa military administration, said two missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and two were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense.

At least six explosions were heard in Odessa, according to Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksiy Goncharenko.

This attack comes a day after Ukrainian and Russian ministers signed an agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul, to allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to alleviate the food crisis. world caused by war.

“This is everything you need to know about the ‘agreements’ with the Russians. Explosions in the seaport of #Odessa. One day after the agreement was signed with #Turkey and the #UN for the re-export of #grain from #Ukraine under which #Russia has agreed not to bomb the port,” tweeted Ukrainian MP Solomiia Bobrovska.

Brachuk has advised residents to stay in shelters as aerial alerts continue.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink called the Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa “outrageous” and said the Kremlin continues to “weaponize” food and must be held accountable.

Friday’s deal promised to unblock ports on the Black Sea to allow the safe passage of grains and oilseeds, some of Ukraine’s most important exports.

Until now, Russia has been blocking maritime access to those ports, which means that millions of tons of Ukrainian grain have not been exported to the many countries that depend on it.

“Today, there is a beacon in the Black Sea. A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief, in a world that needs it more than ever,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. at the signing ceremony, which was attended by the ministers of Ukraine and Russia.