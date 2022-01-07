Russian NATO makes its debut in Kazakhstan: quell anger, avoid “contagion”

The troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Russian version of NATO led by Moscow, intervened to quell the anger of the Kazakh demonstrators, who in recent days have shaken the autocratic government of the former Soviet republic. It is the first time since the founding of the alliance, thirty years ago, that its protection clause, similar to Article 5 of NATO, has been invoked. Too bad that in this case, beyond the rhetoric of Moscow and its allies, there is no “external enemy” to defend against, but a great internal problem: crowds of protesters exasperated by decades of bad governance and corruption, in a country very rich in mineral resources but characterized by severe socio-economic inequalities. The trigger, as we know, was the drastic increase in fuel prices, but the roots of the anger are deeper and indicate the tragic end of the post-Soviet era.

The first foreign soldiers arrived at the request of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, after the Almaty City Hall was set on fire and the airport was invaded by an angry mob. The CSTO mission to Kazakhstan could “take about a month”, said the vice president of the Defense Commission of the Duma, explaining that the task of the troops will be “to help neutralize the instigators of violence and secure strategic infrastructures”. According to the narration of the Kazakh and Russian authorities, the revolt is an attempt to destabilize the state carried out by “armed formations trained and organized from the outside”.

The arrival, at the request of the Kazakh government, of the CSTO “peacekeepers” – an alliance which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan – makes it even more difficult to understand what is happening on the ground, with interruptions of telephone networks and internet services. There is talk of dozens of victims and hundreds of injured among the protesters, while the arrested would be almost 2,300, according to the Russian agency Ria Novosti, which reports 18 agents who died during the riots. The authorities temporarily suspended the entry of foreign citizens into the country; Almaty’s main square was the scene of a violent shooting.

The violence of the protests took Moscow by surprise, which would have preferred to continue focusing on Ukraine and negotiating with the West, rather than rushing to send soldiers to Kazakhstan. But President Putin fears few things in the world like the smoke of protests in the former Soviet republics. “Putin is obsessed with revolts in the post-Soviet space: he projects them on Russia and fears that one day the Russian people will feel encouraged by these examples,” Nona Mikhelidze, head of the Eastern Europe and Eurasia program at the Institute for International Affairs, told HuffPost. “From Putin’s point of view, intervening is a primary necessity because every temptation for revolution must be stifled in order not to risk it happening again in Russia”.

The one who gloats in this situation is the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, according to whom the unrest in Kazakhstan represents a lesson of what could have happened in Belarus. In reality, the thread that unites the Belarusian August to the Kazakh January is all too clear: that of the discontent of two populations tired of being subjected to the domination of rapacious autocracies.

For Erica Marat, professor of Regional and Analytical Studies at the National Defense University, “the entry into the field of the CSTO means that Kazakhstan is falling under a much, much greater dependence on Russian political influence. For Kazakhstan, it effectively means giving up its sovereignty by inviting foreign troops to patrol its streets. The repercussions are enormous, not only for Kazakhstan but also for other Central Asian countries, whose autocrats could in the future replicate this pattern (invite CSTO troops) to stifle the protests of their own citizens. For Putin, this is an incredible boost in popularity and domestic propaganda on Russia’s imperial ambitions. All through a much simpler way than in Ukraine: there he would have to face an army and the reactions of the West; here he has a green pass from the national authorities “.

If the peculiarity of Kazakhstan, until now, had been to maintain an enviable geopolitical and strategic balance – on the one hand the alliance with Putin’s Russia, on the other the continuous mediation, including economic, with China, without ever losing given the dialogue with the West – the events of the last few hours revise its downward ambitions. “We know that the Russians, once inside, hardly go out”, comments Mikhelidze. “In this case, then, we must keep in mind that 20% of the population of Kazakhstan is of Russian ethnicity, especially in the northern part with the greatest concentration of energy resources. We know how Russia uses the defense of the ethnically Russian population as a pretext to intervene (it used this pretext with the annexation of Crimea and the war in the Donbass) ”.

We are talking about a country that possesses immense mineral resources – 60% of those of the former Soviet Union – including iron (Kustanaj basin, North-West), coal (Karaganda and Ekibastuz), oil, methane and various metals used in electronics. , in nuclear and missile engineering. Resources that make it the first economy in Central Asia, as well as the most important producer and exporter of oil within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Not only that: Kazakhstan is also home to 20% of the cultivated land of the former USSR, that is an immense field of wheat capable of producing a third of the total of the former Soviet bloc.

But all this wealth does not translate into well-being for the majority of the population. “What is happening right now in Kazakhstan is unprecedented but at the same time almost inevitable,” said Togzhan Kassenova, a Kazakh analyst at the Center for Policy Research at the University of Albany. “If the gas price hikes were the last straw, the protests reflect long-term popular frustration. Kazakhstan is extremely rich (and a select few are very rich for this reason). At the same time, too many, especially in smaller cities and rural areas, are struggling and feel marginalized ”.

“As often happens in autocratic countries, the Kazakh elites were so detached from the needs of the population that they did not grasp their discontent. We saw the same in Belarus, ”adds Mikhelidze. The analyst invites us to see a positive aspect in the drama: “these events show us that, despite all the restrictions, there is a politically active civil society in these countries. The population endures misrule for many years, but at some point it reacts and explodes in ways that are never predictable. This is in general the drama of the end of the post-Soviet era, thirty years after the collapse of the USSR: a part of the former Soviet republics consolidated autocracies that now have to deal with genuine protests, determined by social, economic and policies “. The sore point is that no one knows how long and how much blood will have to flow before a new era is born from the end of the post-Soviet one, nor what face this new era will have.