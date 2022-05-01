Russian offensive focuses on Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Battle rages in eastern Ukraine 1:51

(CNN) — In a sign that the United States is stepping up its support for Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Kyiv with a congressional delegation on Saturday, becoming the highest-ranking US official to meet with Ukraine’s president. Ukraine, Volodymr Zelensky, since the war began more than two months ago.

The visit was kept secret until Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers returned to Poland, where they held a news conference on Sunday and pledged to “support Ukraine until victory is achieved.”

But there were no signs of a de-escalation over the weekend as fighting continued along the front lines in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that Russia was stepping up its two-week offensive in the country’s industrial heartland, injecting more weapons and military equipment.

Here are some other developments:

Russia’s renewed offensive

Russian artillery fire and airstrikes this weekend have hit a large swath of territory, from Kharkiv in the north to the Zaporizhia region in the south, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One of the main targets of the Russian forces is the industrial city of Sloviansk in Donetsk. The General Staff said that Russian forces were trying to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines around Olenivka. In total, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, nine enemy attacks were repelled.

Mariupol evacuations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a speech that for the first time today, the vital corridor for evacuating civilians from the Azovstal steel plant began to function.

Zelensky said that for the first time there had been two days of “real ceasefire” and added that more than 100 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.

He said that the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhia this Monday morning, where the Ukrainian government will meet them. He added that the Ukrainian government will continue to evacuate people from Mariupol this Monday, starting at approximately 8 am local time.

The Azovstal steel plant

Nearly every building at the sprawling steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol, has been destroyed, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show. Some civilians were evacuated from the plant after a ceasefire was introduced, according to a Ukrainian commander inside.

Explosions in Odessa

Multiple explosions were reported in the southern city of Odessa shortly after 6 pm local time by Ukrainian media and witnesses. A witness told CNN that he saw at least one fighter jet over the city. The Odessa airport runway was damaged, according to the Ukrainian military.

Odessa protects its cultural heritage from Russian attacks 0:37

Russian tanks destroyed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the Ukrainian military has already destroyed more than 1,000 Russian tanks, almost 200 Russian planes and nearly 2,500 armored fighting vehicles.

Lions trapped in Kharkiv zoo are now safe in Odessa

Two lions trapped in the Kharkiv Zoo as fighting raged in the region have started a new life hundreds of miles away at the Odessa Zoo.

Odessa Zoo manager Ihor Beliakov said he and his deputy had driven to Kharkiv to collect the lions.

They drove all night to Kharkiv, loaded the lions into their truck at 7 am, and then drove all the way back to Odessa, an 18-hour drive while avoiding the front lines.

“The lions were silent during the journey. There were no incidents on the way, we were not bombed, nothing like that,” Beliakov said.

They only had to refuel once and, as expected, there were no queues.

The lions are now recovering in Odessa.

“They eat well,” Beliakov said, and there is hope that the two six-year-olds will have puppies.

They have been renamed as the characters from “The Lion King”: Mufasa and Nala.

Beliakov called the Kharkiv ecological park workers heroes for bringing so many animals to safety.

Massive fires break out at Russian military facility in Belgorod

A social media video shows fires and plumes of black smoke rising from a site near Belgorod in Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. Another video shows police in the area diverting area traffic and helicopters flying over the city.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyascheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram that a fire had broken out in a facility belonging to the Defense Ministry.

“On the border of three municipalities, the Borisov and Belgorod districts and the Yakovlevsky urban district, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the facilities of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,” he wrote.