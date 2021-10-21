Russian officials consider Bitcoin mining proposal with associated gas

The Russian government is considering a new project to mine Bitcoin (BTC) with associated petroleum gas.

Vasiliy Shpak, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, allegedly presented a proposal to the Russian central bank and the Ministry of Digital Development aimed at use the equipment of oil fields in the country for cryptocurrency mining.

According to a report by Kommersant, the proposal was presented on September 7, asking the government for feedback on an initiative that originally came from local oil and gas companies.

Businesses have specifically proposed to use associated gas to power nearby datacenters dedicated to Bitcoin mining. This type of natural gas, called associated gas, is a by-product of oil extraction. Due to the enormous costs associated with having adequate infrastructure to exploit it, it is often wasted through flaring, a process in which excess gas is simply burned.

The Russian government has tried to limit gas flaring to reduce emissions, missing the targets set due to a lack of the necessary infrastructure.

Loading... Advertisements

The associated gas supply for Bitcoin mining could potentially improve the efficiency of natural gas use in thermoelectric production through “hybrid digital currency mining modules,”Shpak pointed out in the document.

According to Kommersant, the project involves “one of the largest oil companies in Russia,Which is facing difficulties in expanding its crypto mining project due to regulatory uncertainty.

Related: President of El Salvador shows progress of Bitcoin’s geothermal mining farm

Gazprom Neft, the third largest Russian oil producer, would be the only company already involved in such a project, generating 1.8 BTC in just one month last year. The company is primarily owned by the Russian government through the Federal Agency for State Property Management and Rosneftegaz.

Bitcoin mining has been described by business leaders and politicians as a way to address the harmful practice of associated gas flaring. Last week, US Senator Ted Cruz said that “Bitcoin has a huge opportunity to exploit this gas instead of wasting it.“