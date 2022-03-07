Russian oligarchs seek safe harbors for their superyachts to prevent them from being confiscated

Washington – The Dilbar superyacht is as long as one and a half football fields. It has two helipads, beds for more than 130 people and a 25-meter swimming pool that could fit another superyacht.

The Dilbar was chartered in 2016, reportedly worth more than $648 million. Five years later, its supposed owner, the Russian oligarch close to the Kremlin Alisher Usmanov, was already dissatisfied. Last fall he sent the ship to a German shipyard for refitting at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, according to reports.

The Dilbar was in dry dock on Thursday when United States The US and the European Union announced economic sanctions against Usmanov, a metals tycoon and early Facebook investor, for his ties to Russia’s president, Vladimir Putinand in retaliation for the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“We work with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private planes,” US President Joe Biden said in a message to Russian oligarchs during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. Union. “We are going for their illicit profits.”

Confiscating the huge ships could be a challenge. Russian billionaires have had decades to hide their money and assets in the West from governments that might try to tax or confiscate them.

Several media outlets reported last week that German authorities had seized the Dilbar. But a spokeswoman for the state’s Economy Ministry in Hamburg told the Associated Press that this process had not yet taken place because it had not been possible to determine who owned the vessel.

Alexei Mordashov is identified as the richest man in Russia, with a fortune of about $30 billion. (Antonio Calani)

The Stella Maris yacht, owned by Rashid Sardarov, a Russian billionaire oil and gas tycoon who is yet to be among the Kremlin-aligned oligarchs sanctioned by the US. (Colleen Barry)

French authorities have seized the yacht Amore Vero, linked to Igor Sechin, an ally of Vladimir Putin who runs Russian oil giant Rosneft, in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat. (Bishr Eltoni)

Italian financial police next to the Lady M yacht, owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, docked in the port of Imperia, Italy. (Antonio Calani)

European governments are mobilizing against Russian oligarchs to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin. (Antonio Calani)

The move comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Antonio Calani)

French officials said the crew of the Amore Vero was preparing for an urgent departure when they arrived, although repairs were still underway. (Douane Francaise)

The yacht “Lena”, of the Russian Gennady Timchenko. (The Associated Press)

The Dilbar has the flag of the Cayman Islands and is registered in the name of a conglomerate of companies in Malta, countries whose banking legislation attracts large fortunes.

In collaboration with British yacht valuation firm VesselsValue, the AP compiled a list of 56 superyachts, broadly defined as luxury vessels exceeding 24 meters (79 feet) in length that are believed to belong to a few dozen pro-government oligarchs. Kremlin. In total, the yachts have a market value of more than $5.4 billion.

The AP then used two online services — VesselFinder and MarineTraffic — to pinpoint the yachts’ last known locations based on tracking beacons on board.

Many are anchored in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. But more than a dozen were on their way to or had arrived at remote ports in small countries like the Maldives and Montenegro, where they could fall outside the reach of Western sanctions. Three have disappeared from tracking systems, and their last known location places them off the Bosphorus in Turkey, access to the Black Sea and the ports of Sochi and Novorosíisk, in southern Russia.

The Graceful, a German-made, Russian-flagged superyacht believed to belong to Putin, left a repair dock in Hamburg, Germany, on February 7, two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. Now it is moored in the Russian Baltic port of Kaliningrad, far from the reach of Western sanctions imposed against the president in the last week.

French authorities on Thursday seized the superyacht Amore Vero in the Mediterranean resort town of La Ciotat. The ship is believed to belong to Igor Sechin, a Putin ally who runs Russian oil giant Rosneft and has been on a US sanctions list since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The French Finance Ministry said in a statement that customs authorities had boarded the 88-meter (289-foot) Amore Vero and discovered that its crew was preparing for an urgent departure despite the fact that its planned repair work had not been carried out. they were done.

Italian authorities on Friday seized the 64-meter (213-foot) Lady M, which was moored in the port of Imperia on the Italian Riviera. In a tweet announcing the deal, the prime minister’s spokesman, Mario Draghi, said the yacht was owned by sanctioned steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov, identified as Russia’s richest man with a fortune of some $30 billion.

But the Nord, his 141-meter (464-foot) ship, was safe Friday in the Seychelles, a tropical archipelago in the Indian Ocean not subject to US or European Union sanctions. The Nord, which is one of the largest superyachts in the world, has a market value of $500 million.

“No self-respecting Russian oligarch is left without a superyacht”said William Browder, an American-born, London-based financial trader who worked for years in Moscow before becoming one of Putin’s best-known critics abroad.

Russian metal and oil tycoon Roman Abramovich is believed to have bought or built at least seven of the world’s largest yachts, some of which he has later sold to other oligarchs.

Escalating US and EU sanctions on oligarchs close to Putin and Russian banks have shocked the industry, said Dennis Causier, a superyacht analyst with VesselsFinder. Shipyards and workers fear that they will not be paid. The cost of a superyacht can exceed $50 million a year between crew, fuel and maintenance.

Most of the Russians on Forbes’ annual list of billionaires have yet to be sanctioned by the United States and its allies, and their superyachts continue to ply the world’s oceans. The 72-meter (237-foot) Stella Maris, seen moored in Nice, France by an AP reporter this week, is believed to belong to Rashid Sardarov, a Russian millionaire and oil and gas magnate.

The collapse of the ruble and the crash of the Moscow stock market have reduced the fortunes of the Russian elite. Causier said he hopes some oligarch-owned superyachts will soon go up for sale quietly at bargain prices.

The US Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions on Thursday. His statement included a report on Usmanov’s close ties to Putin and photos of the Dilbar and the oligarch’s private plane, a 63-meter (209-foot) custom-built Airbus A340-200.

“I believe that this decision is unfair and the grounds used to justify the sanctions are a string of false and defamatory accusations that damage my honor, dignity and business reputation,” Usmanov said in a statement posted on the International Federation of Human Rights website. Fencing, which he has chaired since 2008.

Abramovich has not yet been sanctioned. British MPs have criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not going after Abramovich’s British assets, which include professional soccer club Chelsea. Under mounting pressure, the oligarch announced this week that he would sell the team, valued at $2.5 billion, and donate the money “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, locator beacons showed the 162-meter (522-foot) Solaris, chartered by Abramovich in 2020 and with an underwater dock reportedly including a small submersible, moored Saturday in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The Eclipse, another eight-story Abramovich ship that has been on the water since last year, left St. Martin on Thursday night and is sailing through the Caribbean Sea to an unknown destination.