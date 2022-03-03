Russian oligarchs, the new target of the teenager who challenged Elon Musk on Twitter

just a few weeks ago Jack Sweeney, age 19rose to virtual fame for his Twitter brawl with Elon Musk on account of a profile dedicated to monitoring the movements of the private jet of the billionaire behind the companies SpaceX and Tesla. Now, after deciding not to accept the offer received to close that Twitter account, he has launched a new one with a new target: the Russian oligarchs. In a matter of days he accumulates thousands of followers.

Launched on Sunday, Russian Oligarch Jets already has more than 100,000 followers. (Photo: Twitter Capture / Russian Oligarch Jets)

Florida resident Sweeney’s fame (according to his Twitter profile, which has more than 55,000 followers) dates back to his idea of ​​launching a profile called @ElonJet in June 2020. Although this did not reach a certain resonance until Musk intervened, offering its creator $ 5,000 to close it. He rejected the offer and responded by asking for $50,000. The negotiation ended there and the tycoon’s jet monitoring continues to be updated regularly and has almost 400,000 followers.

Musk is not the only target of his surveillance. Other regulars of ranking from Forbes What Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are also in his tweeting spotlight. A list that has just grown after launching two accounts this Sunday to monitor the movements of the private jets of the Russian oligarchs. A release that came after the US announcement to apply sanctions to the close circle of the Russian president by Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Account Russian Oligarch Jets was opened just a few days ago, has published just over twenty tweets and already has more than 104,000 people interested in following the movements of Russian millionaires such as Vladimir Potanin (the richest person in Russia), Roman Abramovich (Chelsea owner) and Alexander Abramov (billionaire in the steel sector). In addition, it has also created another exclusive account to follow the movements of the Vladimir Putin’s jet, even though he himself warned of the difficulties in collecting public data in the country.

Continue reading the story

These profiles are automated and feed on the information collected by bots. what they post is where private planes take off and land whom you track. As she has published CNBC and collected Insiderseveral Russian businessmen have been moving their yachts for fear that they will be seized after the warning launched from the United States.

Sweeney has explained to Bloomberg that I create these accounts after get a lot of requests to do it and that he used as a starting point a blog called Radar Spots to create your list. “The planes these oligarchs have are absolutely insane. Their planes are huge compared to other jets”, he declared to the aforementioned medium. As he explained, these are not ordinary private planes, but commercial planes such as an Airbus A319 and a Boeing 737 used as private jets.

Colby Howard, president of Paragon Intel and an aviation expert, told Bloomberg that the profiles created by Sweeney are attractive to the general public because they are easily accessible and calls them “People Magazine’s version” of corporate aviation intelligence. She considers that “people are more obsessed than ever with wealth. It’s almost a way of paparazziThat’s why it’s popular.”

ON VIDEO | Washington rules out a conflict with Russia in Ukraine and bets on economic strategy