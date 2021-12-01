«Russian plans to invade Ukraine, we have evidence. If Putin attacks, we are ready to react »- Corriere.it

The US Secretary of State at the NATO summit in Latvia, tomorrow in Stockholm the meeting with Minister Lavrov

“We have evidence of Russian aggression plans towards Ukraine, we are very worried,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a press conference after the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga, Latvia. “We don’t know if Putin has made the decision to invade, but we must be prepared for all eventualities. If Russia invades Ukraine, we are ready to actBlinken warned, underlining, however, that for Washington and the allies, diplomacy remains the best way to resolve the conflict. “We are definitely not looking for conflict,” he said.

Two weeks ago, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg himself in an interview with Corriere defined the situation on the border with Ukraine as “worrying” due to “the large and unusual concentration of Russian forces on the borders”.

In recent days, the Russian authorities have accused the US and NATO of fomenting “hysteria” on tensions in Ukraine with the aim of supplying armaments to Kiev.

Blinken anticipated that tomorrow, in the scheduled interview with Serghei Lavrov a Stockholm will tell the Russian counterpart that Moscow must decrease its military presence on the border with Ukraine, where it has amassed troops in recent weeks.