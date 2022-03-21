“Russian propaganda spreads fake news on international research”

AGI – ‘The Russians must know it’s a lie’. This is the cry of some international researchers in the face of Russian propaganda that is spreading scientific fake news. Science magazine collects and denounces them.

Bats ‘become’ weapons

A research on Ukrainian bats, for example, has turned into a false story of biological weapons, for propaganda purposes against Ukraine and the USA.

In 2020, German researchers began collaborating with Ukrainian colleagues to examine the parasites of bats, mostly leeches such as ticks and fleas. They wanted to know what kind of bacteria the bats harbored in Ukraine, Science reads, a first step in identifying any potential threats to human health. Researchers from the Kharkiv Institute of Experimental Veterinary Medicine and Clinic collected 140 fleas, ticks and flies, plucked from bats captured in eastern Ukraine. They drowned the parasites in ethanol and shipped them to the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI) near Greifswald, Germany.

Parasite DNA revealed the identity of pathogens such as Ricksettia, a common tick-borne bacterium. The findings were presented at a conference of the German Veterinary Society in 2021.

“It was a very simple epidemiological research,” says Cornelia Silaghi, FLI veterinary parasitologist, who heads the collaboration. She was then shocked and baffled when, on March 10, a Russian Defense Ministry official said the research was part of a covert, West-funded bioweapons effort.

Russian state TV and news sites cited the Defense Ministry report and said the work was a Ukrainian plot, aided by the United States, to send disease-stricken birds, bats and reptiles across the border to infect the Russians. .

Putin’s acrimonious ‘misinformation’

This week, Russian President Vladimir himself Putin spoke of “dozens of laboratories in Ukraine” testing coronavirus, anthrax and cholera “under the direction and financial support of the Pentagon”.

Silaghi’s simple collaboration quickly became the focus of a disinformation storm – some facts were turned into false allegations that were quickly amplified and disseminated via social media, repeated on Fox News, and discussed in QAnon forums.

As alleged evidence, Russian authorities have published a grainy picture of the sample transfer agreement between Silaghi’s laboratory and the Kharkiv veterinary institute.

“This is what makes disinformation work: you have to have these little kernels of truth,” says King’s College London biosecurity expert Filippa Lentzos. “If you can plant enough doubts, people start asking questions.” But that is not all. Russia continued its efforts to spread allusions about basic research.

On March 11, at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council convened by Russian representatives to discuss alleged Ukrainian research on “biological warfare”, diplomat Vassily Nebenzia said that “bats were considered to be carriers of potential biological weapons agents“and offered the sample transfer agreement as proof.

“We know nothing of the fate of those dangerous biomaterials and the consequences that could occur once they ‘dissipate’,” Nebenzia told the Security Council. “The risk is high that they could be stolen for terrorist purposes or to be sold on the black market.”

“Rubbish,” says Silaghi. “I know their fate: they are in my freezer.” Also, he explains to him, there are no pathogens that could be spread. Ethanol used to kill and preserve parasites also destroys pathogens, leaving only the genetic material for sequencing intact. The project received no funding from the United States.

Scientists’ emails hacked

“Yes, we worked on ectoparasites and received samples,” says Silaghi. “But what has been done with it – this bioweapons stuff – is completely absurd.”

Silaghi still does not know how the Russian Defense Ministry obtained the ordinary transfer agreement. Anton Vlaschenko, a Kharkiv-based biologist and collaborator on the project, suspects that one of the team’s email accounts has been hacked by the Russians. Nebenzia’s speech included another classic disinformation tactic: raising unrelated bioweapons violations from decades earlier, in this case, Japanese WWII-era research on fleas and ticks.

The work of doubt

Clinging to bats, meanwhile, could be a way to tap into confused fears about the origins of Covid-19, Lentzos says. “People start thinking, ‘what else don’t I know?'”. Other Ukrainian researchers were caught up in the disinformation campaign. The Kharkiv Veterinary Institute is part of a larger network of research institutes that receives funding from the United States Department of Defense (DOD) through its Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP).

That decade-long effort aimed to protect the remnants of Soviet-era biological, chemical, and nuclear weapons research by dismantling laboratories and finding alternative jobs for Soviet weapons scientists.

Subsequently, the program, which included Russian laboratories until 2014, morphed into a public health and disease monitoring effort across the former Soviet Union, in partnership with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Control. and disease prevention. “This was turned into a narrative from Russia about a ring of American-funded labs on the Russian border,” Lentzos says.

Funding with stars and stripes

The US Department of Defense Biological Threat Reduction Program has provided $ 200 million in funding to Ukrainian scientists since 2005. Laboratories with even the most subtle connections to the program have been targeted as part of the disinformation effort. .

For example, Russian reports describe the gut microbiome research of vipers by Oleksandr Zinenko, a herpetologist at VN Karazin Kharkiv National University who previously collaborated with the Kharkiv Veterinary Institute, as “biological weapons research,” although viper study was a standalone project. “None of the microorganisms in a viper’s gut are particularly dangerous,” says Zinenko.

Without secrets

He adds that none of his work on reptile and amphibian diseases is secret. “This is all public information,” she says, with annual reports and conference posters “fully available” online. For Vlaschenko, who runs the Ukrainian Bat Rehabilitation Center in Kharkiv, efforts to turn their investigative work into something threatening seem ridiculous, as long as Kharkiv remains in the hands of Ukraine. “We don’t have the genetic labs that are so necessary for biological weapons,” he says.

“It is very funny to hear from the Russians that we are doing this kind of research.” But if the city is occupied, Vlaschenko says he fears being captured and tortured for “some kind of confession”.

For Silaghi, who receives disturbing emails from anonymous accounts, the experience was deeply disturbing. An email implied that she was acting like a Nazi scientist. “Of course unscrupulous academics are involved, just like in the Third Reich,” she reads in part. “It is very strange to be accused of something almost absurd,” says Silaghi. “The Russians must know it’s a lie.”