Russian ships in the Mediterranean become 7, here they are VIDEO

Ragusa – Another ship of the Russian navy has crossed the Strait of Gibraltar, entering the Mediterranean: the missile cruiser of the guard Marshal Ustinov (photo), a unit of 12 thousand tons fully loaded, is added to the 6 warships of the Kremlin already present in our basin. A video released on Monday by the Russian Defense Ministry, and which we attach in the queue, shows the movements of the amphibious fleet headed towards the Black Sea, where it will take part in naval exercises. Simultaneously with those taking place off the Greek coasts by NATO, in which the tricolor aircraft carrier Cavour also participates.

In this context, the alleged sightings of low-altitude military fighters between Pachino and Portopalo, reported in recent days by some Syracusan newspapers and notified by the Italian Air Force itself, must be framed. A muscular performance, a test of strength that allows you to sit at the negotiating table with the revolver in your pocket. The southern center of gravity of the Ukrainian tension leaves, however, the Strait of Sicily towards the Crimea but the movements of the Moscow convoy remain special observed, even via satellite: “A transit that we follow very closely together with our partners” he confirmed yesterday Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio The tug-of-war between Putin and the West continues.