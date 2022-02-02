Russian ships “under special surveillance” in the Strait of Sicily, tensions rise over the Ukrainian crisis

Tough Washington-Moscow clash in the first meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the feared threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine. An American initiative that Russia has tried in vain to block with a procedural vote that has only received the support of China, always aligned with the Kremlin at the UN.

Russian ships in the Strait of Sicily

In the same hours a Russian naval group crossed the Sicilian channel as part of announced naval exercises in the Mediterranean, causing some concern. But the Defense Staff reassured that “the formation is carrying out a transit in international waters and does not violate the sovereignty of the riparian states”, adding that NATO continues to follow the navigation of the naval group since departure and excluding “behavior or will escalators’ by the Alliance and Russian naval training. «The situation we are facing in Europe is dangerous and urgent and the stakes for Ukraine, and for every UN member state, could not be higher. Moscow’s actions hit the heart of the United Nations Charter and are a clear threat to peace and security “, bluntly accused the American ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, explaining that” now is the time for a public debate “. The American representative also asked the other members how they would feel if they had 100,000 soldiers on their border and warned that Moscow intends to increase its troops in the allied country of Belarus to 30,000, with the possibility of “arriving in less than two hours north of Kiev ».

The Russian ambassador to the UN: “There will be no invasion”

The response of the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia was piqued who, denying any intention of invasion, accused the Americans of “creating hysteria” and of using “megaphone diplomacy” to “deceive the international community” with ” unfounded accusations ”, recalling the false US evidence on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to attack Saddam Hussein. Nebenzia also proposed a new Security Council meeting for February 17, the seventh anniversary of the Minsk agreements, “to discuss the situation for a solution in Ukraine”. A line supported by Beijing, while France and Great Britain have squared around the Americans defending Kiev, which a few hours earlier had announced the arrest of a group of people accused of preparing a riot in the capital and in other Ukrainian cities “to destabilize the situation », with the shadow of the Russian services.

The US president against the use of force and in favor of dialogue

Joe Biden meanwhile defined the meeting at the Glass Palace as “a crucial step in rallying the world to take a stand with one voice” against the use of force and in favor of dialogue. “If Russia chooses to move away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, it will bear the responsibility and suffer rapid and severe consequences”, he warned, recalling that the US and its allies “continue to prepare for any scenario”. Like the sanctions in case of invasion, on which Republicans and dem are close to an agreement in Congress to hit Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, as the White House confirmed in the evening, in addition to the Nord Stream gas pipeline and access to transactions in dollars. Or an alternative energy supply to Europe in case Moscow turns off the taps: Biden discussed it at the White House with the Emir of Qatar (the world’s richest gas country) Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, first Gulf leader to see the president, confirming a change in American relations in the region, where the previous Trump administration favored Saudi Arabia and the Emirates at the expense of Doha. Meanwhile, diplomacy continues to weave its web in every direction. Boris Johnson spoke to Putin and on Tuesday flies from Zelensky to Kiev, where the French, German and Polish foreign ministers, after the Canadian one, are also expected in the coming days. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the other hand, will have a telephone conversation with his Russian colleague Serghiei Lavrov. This is while Denmark and Poland have said they are ready to send equipment and ammunition to Kiev but Hungary refuses to welcome NATO troops for the emergency.

