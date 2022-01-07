Russian soldiers in Kazakhstan. “Putin takes advantage of it, it’s an occupation”

Washington worried about sending Russian soldiers

Washington worries about sending Russian soldiers to Kazakhstan. Urged by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev himself, the move formally intervened in the framework of a “peacekeeping mission”, to restore calm after the wave of clashes and violence that on Thursday would have caused dozens more deaths. While the United States says it is monitoring the situation closely to avoid any “human rights violations” by Russian troops, former Kazakh Energy Minister Mukhtar Ablyazov also shares its concerns. From France, which granted him political asylum, the controversial opposition politician speaks of “Russian occupation”. “The regime is now faltering and will fall. It is only a matter of time. The problem, however, is that Tokajev has asked Putin for help. And Putin, who dreams of the rebirth of a Soviet Union, took advantage of this situation to send his followers. men. For us it is an occupation. “

The authorities deny: “Everything is under control again”

Opposite the version of the authorities, who, unable to make reliable verifications, reiterate that they still hold the reins of power firmly. “All the regions of the country have been liberated and placed under reinforced protection”, reads a statement released by the Ministry of the Interior on Friday morning. The same text then refers to “26 armed criminals” and another 18 injured, in the course of the protests. Initially starting on January 2 due to the sharp rises in the price of LPG, the demonstrations then took on the dimension of a more generalized contestation of power.

More blood in the streets. Clashes and hard punches against the demonstrators

Figures circulated in the last few hours by the Kazakh authorities had already reported dozens of dead, at least a thousand injured and about 2,000 arrests.

However, it remains almost impossible to independently ascertain the toll of the violence, even due to an almost general blocking of the Internet and the cellular telephone network.

The protests were born from the doubling of the price of LPG, in a country rich in hydrocarbons.

The attempt to calm prices after the start of the protest, which began in the oil region of the Manghyystau, and spread throughout the country.

It is now a total protest against the regime of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On Wednesday, the city hall and presidential residence in Almaty were stormed and the airport of Kazakhstan’s most populous city was occupied.

Chaos reigned for 24 hours, with jackals storming the shops.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Almaty police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said, many demonstrators tried to storm government offices and police stations to seize weapons.

“Dozens” of them were killed, the same source admitted.

While on the opposite front the authorities speak of at least 18 dead (two of which beheaded) and 700 wounded among the security forces.

Here Putin is in charge

Meanwhile, government forces have regained control of Almaty airport, which on Wednesday had been abandoned in the hands of a few dozen opponents. But in the late afternoon of Thursday the clashes resumed in the city.

Incidents are also reported in the cities of Shymkent and Taraz, where, according to the Interior Ministry, there have been attempts to storm government offices.

But President Tokayev took control of the situation by force, asking for help from Russia and the former Soviet countries, its allies.

The first troops sent by Putin to help his Kazakh friend – mostly paratroopers, but not only – have already arrived in Almaty.

Tepid international reactions

According to Moscow, “organized armed formations” are working to “undermine the security and integrity” of Kazakhstan, hitherto considered the most stable and prosperous former Soviet Republic of Central Asia, an ally of Russia but which over the years has attracted enormous investments, including American and European ones, to exploit its energy resources.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a note to warn Western countries against interference in Kazakh affairs.

An apparently direct reference to the US, which reacted harshly by speaking of “absolutely false accusations” and asking for “restraint” from the Kazakh authorities.

While the European Union has shown itself to be neutral, calling on all “parties to act responsibly”.

The Farnesina, the Italian foreign ministry, has launched an appeal for “an immediate end to the violence” and underlines the “friendly relations” and the “solid economic partnership” between Italy and Kazakhstan.

The call for help

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev asked for help from neighboring countries, members of the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty to quell the protests (the CSTO is a defensive military alliance signed in 1992 between some member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States – Cis – regional organization to which many of the countries born from the fragmentation and subsequent dissolution of the Soviet Union adhere). “These terrorist gangs have been very well trained abroad and their attack on Kazakhstan should be seen as an act of aggression,” said Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh regime

Kazakhstan is considered important due to its strategic position. Since the end of the USSR and therefore from the moment of its independence in 1991, the government has always been managed by the same party.

Tokayev is the successor of Nursultan Nazarbaev, who ruled the country for nearly thirty years and still maintains a great influence today.