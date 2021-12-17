Russian soldiers in the Donbass but Moscow denies it. The EU: “Out of Ukraine”

The sinister sound of weapons echoes in the Donbass. We are at the first skirmishes, but the situation could precipitate at any moment. Yesterday afternoon the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed the action of Russian mercenaries against the army of Kiev in the towns of Novoluhanske and Pisky. A soldier is wounded. Moscow rejects any responsibility, but military pressure increases and Putin, after targeting the Donbass, also points south from Crimea and north from the border with Belarus. The presence of 75,000 men along the 2,220 kilometer border with Ukraine is almost no longer news, but for its part, Kiev is organizing to defend itself. It will certainly not be able to do it autonomously in the face of a possible invasion. Ukrainian generals warned that they would not be able to repel Russian troops without decisive military aid from the West. The United States has already awarded Kiev a support of approximately $ 3 billion, providing ninety tons of ammunition as part of a package of an additional 60 million, also including Javelin missiles, already deployed against the Russians of the Donbass. At this moment in Ukraine, around a hundred US military advisers and about twenty members of NATO are to avert the annexation by Moscow. They are in fact running the operations.

NATO, through the voice of its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who yesterday met with Ukrainian President Zelensky, reaffirmed its total support for Kiev: “We talked about the Russian concentration at the borders, a presence that does not stop and does not reduce but which continues. All this is unjustified, provocative, destabilizing and threatens the security of Europe. Any form of aggression from Moscow will have serious consequences ». Consequences also of an economic nature, as stated in the document drawn up yesterday afternoon by the European Parliament. In its resolution, Brussels condemns the strengthening of the presence of Russian military forces on the margins of Ukraine. The deputies demand that the Moscow government immediately withdraw its troops and end its threat to the neighboring country. The document closes with a lapidary sentence: “Any hostility on the part of Moscow will have a high economic and political cost”.

The path of dialogue is becoming less and less viable, but the possibility of initiating a de-escalation, and respecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine, is nourished by diplomacy. Zelensky, as reported by the media in Kiev, would have elected Mario Draghi as his privileged interlocutor in the crisis. Furthermore, a possible bilateral between Putin and Zelensky is confirmed by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian leader. «The war in the Donbass is internal to Ukraine. We do know, however, of attempts to present Russia as a participant in the conflict. For these reasons Putin is open to dialogue with President Zelensky. I believe that the date of the summit will be set within a few days ». Peskov noted that Russian-Ukrainian contacts are now maintained at the level of representation by Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. The West also clings to Pope Francis. At the moment the phone call between Bergoglio and Putin is skipped, but the pontiff intends to meet Patriarch Kirill in Moscow, and then visit Kiev in 2022, as stated by the head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, Sviatoslav Shevchuk.