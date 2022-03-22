Russian soldiers took 200 hostages in a building complex

kyiv, Ukraine — For days, Roman Naumenko and his neighbors in the Pokrovsky apartment complex on the outskirts of kyiv had been watching from a few miles away as Russian forces tried to take control of a nearby airport.
“I saw how the helicopters, coming one after another, were shooting,” he said. “It was a huge impact. I couldn’t believe it was real.”
Residents stood outside their buildings filming the destruction on their cell phones.
Every day, the Russian forces moved closer and closer to the apartment complex. On March 3, a missile fell directly on one of the buildings. At the time, more than 150 families were still in the 14-building residential complex, a building manager told The New York Times.
Later that day, soldiers were literally at Naumenko’s doorstep.
“We saw the Russian infantry on the security camera of our building,” he said. “From that moment on, the Russians stayed.”
They also forced some 200 residents to stay, holding many of them hostage in the basements of their own buildings, forcing them to hand over their cell phones and occupying their apartments. Others managed to lay low, but were still essentially prisoners in their own homes as Russian forces stormed and took up sniper positions in the buildings, which had housed 560 families.
The Times interviewed seven residents of the Pokrovsky apartment complex in the town of Hostomel, about 10 miles northwest of kyiv. They all experienced assault and captivity firsthand before finding ways to flee. From their accounts, along with cell phone and security camera footage, the Times was able to piece together the experience as Russian forces closed in.
“It was really scary,” said Lesya Borodyuk, a 49-year-old neighbor who began to cry as she recounted what happened. “I wrote to my daughter. I was saying goodbye to her. I told him that now they were probably going to bomb us.”
Outside in the parking lot, security cameras showed at least a dozen Russian soldiers and infantry fighting vehicles. Soldiers moved heavy machine guns and forced a man into a building at gunpoint.
Ksenia, who asked to be identified only by her first name, watched with her husband and children from their second-floor window as Russian forces arrived at their building.
“We didn’t know what could happen to us,” he said. “It was a total state of fear.”
A group of soldiers used rifles to break down the front door of an apartment building. Once inside, they entered the elevator and destroyed its security cameras. In some buildings, soldiers went floor by floor, ripping doors off their hinges and storming apartments, residents said.
Within a few hours, according to the seven residents the Times spoke with, Russian soldiers took over the entire complex, trapping nearly 200 civilians inside several buildings.
“They kicked people out of the apartments,” said Elena Anishchenko, who planned to celebrate her 33rd birthday with neighbors the day the soldiers arrived. “They didn’t ask anyone anything; they just told them to go to the basement.”
Many neighbors had their cell phones and laptops confiscated or destroyed.
“They told us: ‘Don’t be mad, but if we find his phone we will shoot him on the spot,'” Anishchenko said.
Cut off from the outside world, Anishchenko said she was no longer able to read the news or talk to her family.
Some residents like Ksenia were able to stay in their homes, perhaps because she had a baby.
Others went unnoticed. Naumenko and his wife hid on the seventh floor of their building. He still had his phone, which he turned on once a day to send a text message to his family telling them he was still alive.
Family concern: ‘I can’t communicate’
The friends and relatives of those trapped in Pokrovsky were struggling. In chat groups and text messages, they had seen videos and screenshots of Russian soldiers taking control of the compound. Then they stopped receiving the messages from their loved ones.
Iryna Khomyakova, the daughter of one of the residents of the complex, saw the closed circuit videos showing the soldiers entering the elevator. Concerned, she called her mother, who informed her that the Russian soldiers had just entered the building and had forced her down to the basement with others.
“My mom’s phone died,” he said on March 9, and he hadn’t heard from her in days.
By text message, Hanna Yaremchuk told the Times that she had lost contact with her father for days, adding that he, too, was being held in a basement. She wondered: “Is he alive? I do not know!”.
living with soldiers
For detainees, the ability to move depended on the guards.
Borodyuk and others in his basement were allowed to go to their apartments to get food and warm clothes to withstand the cold in the brick cellar. Neighbors were allowed to cook together and socialize.
The Russians guarding Anishchenko’s basement were stricter. Residents were only allowed short, supervised visits to their apartments to get food and groceries for everyone.
“People were panicking,” Anishchenko commented, “Everyone was at the edge of their sanity.”
After a while, a hundred or more soldiers patrolled outside the buildings, and some even lived in the apartments.
On the seventh floor, Naumenko and his wife continued to elude detection. Recent bombing in the area had blown out windows and the temperature had dropped below freezing. Without electricity, they improvised ways of cooking, lighting oil in a saucer to heat food and using a candle to heat a can of water. With no heating in the building, they slept fully clothed and in jackets.
In Ksenia’s apartment, each day meant getting enough food to feed her children and survive until the next morning. Her new life was far from what she imagined.
“We have been waiting for this apartment for four years,” assured Ksenia. “We invested in remodeling. But that doesn’t matter now.”
‘We will free them from the Nazis’
Outside, the fighting was relentless.
“We got used to the sounds of gunfire and learned to distinguish one from another,” Naumenko said. “We knew if they were far or near. If they were going to hit our building or run over it. We could hear it.”
Inside the apartment complex, soldiers were telling their prisoners that Ukraine was about to be liberated, Anishchenko said.
Borodyuk recalled a senior Russian officer trying to comfort a girl in the basement where they were being held. “He told her, ‘My daughter is also 8 years old. I love her so much. She miss her. Don’t be afraid, little one, we will free them from the Nazis.’”
Borodyuk recounted that some of the younger Russian soldiers did not even know why they were in Ukraine. When the captives asked a soldier why he was here, he answered crying, “Where am I? That I have to do?”.
evacuated by chance
On March 9, Russia and Ukraine agreed to establish several humanitarian corridors for a short period to allow civilians to safely leave conflict zones. But the Russian soldiers at Pokrovsky did not inform their prisoners.
Anishchenko found out by chance. During a supervised visit to her apartment to look for food, she saw a convoy moving with white flags from her window and asked a Russian soldier what was going on. He told her that there was a corridor free of fire for 72 hours. She and some of her neighbors packed a suitcase and ran.
Upon leaving, the environment was gloomy. “We saw dead bodies lying on the ground,” she recounted. “We saw crashed and burned cars with bodies inside.”
Naumenko turned on his cell phone and saw information in a WhatsApp group about the evacuation of the humanitarian corridor. He and his wife quickly packed up their things.
Leaving the compound, a soldier warned them that he would not shoot at them, but that those patrolling elsewhere might.
They fled anyway and emerged unscathed, along with every other resident the Times spoke to. Naumenko is now in kyiv, where he plans to stay, and perhaps fight.
“The things I saw in Hóstomel were a nightmare. I don’t want this to happen here,” she concluded.
video editing by Dmitry Khavin.
Brenna Smith is an intern on the Times Visual Investigations video team. @brenna__smith
Masha Froliak is a researcher and translator. She works with the Times Visual Investigations team.