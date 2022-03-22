Russian soldiers took 200 hostages in a building complex

Cut off from the outside world, Anishchenko said she was no longer able to read the news or talk to her family.

Some residents like Ksenia were able to stay in their homes, perhaps because she had a baby.

Others went unnoticed. Naumenko and his wife hid on the seventh floor of their building. He still had his phone, which he turned on once a day to send a text message to his family telling them he was still alive.

Family concern: ‘I can’t communicate’

The friends and relatives of those trapped in Pokrovsky were struggling. In chat groups and text messages, they had seen videos and screenshots of Russian soldiers taking control of the compound. Then they stopped receiving the messages from their loved ones.

Iryna Khomyakova, the daughter of one of the residents of the complex, saw the closed circuit videos showing the soldiers entering the elevator. Concerned, she called her mother, who informed her that the Russian soldiers had just entered the building and had forced her down to the basement with others.

“My mom’s phone died,” he said on March 9, and he hadn’t heard from her in days.

By text message, Hanna Yaremchuk told the Times that she had lost contact with her father for days, adding that he, too, was being held in a basement. She wondered: “Is he alive? I do not know!”.