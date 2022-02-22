Russian stocks and ruble plummet after Putin moves

Fight on television during a program about a possible Russian invasion 1:11

(CNN) –– Russian stocks tumbled and the ruble fell near a record low on Tuesday as investors reacted to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order troops into eastern Ukraine.

Moscow’s MOEX stock index fell 4%, after losing more than 10% on Monday. Which raised losses so far this year to more than 20%. In total, more than $40 billion of the value of Russian stocks has disappeared this week alone.

The ruble fell to 81 against the US dollar on Tuesday, its weakest level in more than a year and close to its all-time low. The moves prompted Russia’s central bank to announce measures to support banks, including a provision that will allow them to use last Friday’s stock and bond prices when reporting their financial positions.

More fallout could be on the way.

“We expect further short-term declines in the Russian stock market,” analysts at JPMorgan Chase wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. The Wall Street bank downgraded Russian stocks to “neutral” from “overweight.”

damage to markets

Damage to Russia’s markets and economy would be limited if its troops do not advance beyond parts of eastern Ukraine that Putin recognized as independent on Monday, analysts say. But Russia would pay a higher price if further aggression prompts the West to respond with sanctions that could cut off the country’s banks from the global financial system and make it harder to export oil and natural gas.

Germany announced on Tuesday that it would stop the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built by Russia’s Gazprom under the Baltic Sea with the aim of increasing its capacity to supply natural gas to Europe without channeling it through Ukraine.

Analysts at Capital Economics said on Tuesday that the most commonly discussed sanctions could cut Russia’s gross domestic product by 1%, but more aggressive measures, such as blocking Russia from the global payments system SWIFT, could cut economic output by 1%. 5%.

According to Capital Economics, Russia is in a better position now to withstand an economic shock than it was in 2014, when Western sanctions and falling oil prices combined to shave roughly 2.5% off the country’s GDP. and trigger a financial crisis. Russia has more foreign exchange reserves, its foreign debt is smaller, and its financial connections with major economies are smaller.

Russia’s rating agency ACRA estimates that the country’s banks imported $5 billion worth of foreign currency notes, up from $2.65 billion a year earlier, according to Reuters.

Sanctions begin to arrive on Russia for actions in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden plans to impose new sanctions on the two parts of eastern Ukraine that Putin recognized as independent, the White House said on Monday. But the US keeps other measures in reserve.

“The response from the West has so far been … symbolic,” analysts at Capital Economics said. “The United States and the European Union have said they will announce more sanctions on Tuesday, although they are expected to remain light. In part so that harsher measures can be reserved to deter Russia” from further aggression.

Now, much depends on Putin’s next moves.

“The key question now is how far does President Putin want to go in Ukraine,” said Kit Juckes, an analyst at Société Générale. “Clearly, going beyond the current area of ​​conflict would escalate the situation as Russian troops would clash with Ukrainian forces.”

Russia’s economy could take a big hit. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be pushback for other countries.

US crude futures rose almost 3% to trade at $93 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 4.75% to $97 a barrel.

Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers and a major exporter of natural gas. Investors fear that the conflict in Ukraine could limit or stop the flow of Russian gas to Europe. Which would make it much more expensive for people to heat and light their homes.

In a worst-case scenario, oil prices could rise as high as $140 a barrel, according to Capital Economics. That would add upward pressure to inflation in the world’s main economies and increase the probability of increases in interest rates.

“Given current high inflation rates and corresponding concerns that this fuels higher inflation expectations, this may add to the list of reasons why politicians raise interest rates,” Capital Economics analysts wrote. .

