Russian stocks “Junk” and skyrocketing oil, is it the beginning of the end for the economy?

The Russia-Ukraine situation is becoming more complex every day.

We hoped that what is happening in Ukraine belonged to the “past” taking for granted the value of “freedom” in a Europe still in search of its “identity”. And in the end we know, reluctantly, that it will be the Simple People who pay (on all fronts).

As always, we try to filter and analyze the news.

The “military interventions” always or in part have an “economic” root which in this case can be identified in the wheat and in the mineral deposits of palladium and platinum in Ukraine.

After Covid, the Ukrainian crisis that carries European energy dependence in its womb represents the “second” greatest fear (in a few years) that pushes thousands of people to “accumulate” stocks. A further anomalous push up in prices. Also due, and almost never said, to delocalization according to the principle “I produce where it costs less”.

But in the meantime, Putin has been preparing by trying to make his economy self-sufficient, that is fiscal and monetary policies aimed at “reducing” dependence on the dollar and Western capital. The move is often “passed” for gold, whose value exceeds 128.5 billion dollars, and for the Chinese yuan.

who holds russia’s central bank reserves?

To date, it seems not to have been completely successful, also due to the removal from the Swift system which can be circumvented with the MIR system which manages 25% of Russian national transactions and partnerships with Turkey, Armenia and others, but also with the SPFS system. also used by Unicredit (MI 🙂 and with the support of China and the Cips system without underestimating the blockchain.

The unprecedented sanctions on Russia mainly target the financial market but the “damage” so far “pales” compared to the 1998 crisis.

Perhaps the shock wave has yet to “propagate”?

In recent weeks, the Russians have seen a fifth of their purchasing power of the ruble “annihilate” with the Russian Central Bank raising interest rates from 10.5% to 20% hoping to give new “life” to the currency, and 10-year government bonds rose 400 basis points as did CDSs, which soared to all-time highs. Without forgetting that the “freezing” of the 630 billion dollars in reserves of the Russian Bank abroad is the most important step.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading until “further notice” (at least until March 8), causing investors billions of dollars in losses. The strongest was “recorded” on February 24th, when the MOEX benchmark lost 33% in just one day!

This was while the euro and sterling were the currencies most affected by risk aversion, as investors turned to the dollar (safe haven). Notably the euro ended its worst week in two years as growth prospects in Europe are increasingly weak and following news that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (the largest in Europe) has been occupied by Russian troops. .

This also affects European stock exchanges, which have “sunk”.

In Italy, Italy is in clear difficulty (-6.24%), weighed down by Unicredit which lost 14.5% in a single session returning to support in the 9 euro area and by Tim (MI 🙂 who lost almost 30 % in the last few sessions, breaking down the level (and minimum of March 2020) 0.28 euros.

Furthermore, the most worrying “phenomenon” for the Russians are the 30 years of agreements and developments canceled by Moscow in a week. I am referring to the “flight” of multinationals.

Starting with giants like Meta which suspended access to Sputnik and RT by creating a team to monitor sensitive content, Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 and Nike (NYSE 🙂 who suspended sales of their products, Visa and Mastercard which suspended cards and network services, Snap (NYSE 🙂 inc. has suspended the advertising sale to Russian companies, Fifa and UEFA have disqualified the Russian Federation from the World Cup and clubs from the cups, Adidas has stopped being an official sponsor of the RFU, AMD will no longer send microchips, British Petroleum will abandon its participation in Rosneft, a Russian energy company, Maersk and MSC have suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia, Shell and Eni (MI 🙂 will exit all operations in Russia such as collaborations with Gazprom and the Russia-Turkey Blue Stream pipeline.

These are just some of the consequences.

The 28 depositary receipts listed on the London Stock Exchange, including Gazprom and Sberbank, have almost zeroed their value (-90%) before being suspended. Ftse Russell, Stoxx and MSCI, have announced for the next few days the removal of all Russian shares, which have become “junk”, from their indices.

As can be seen from the graph, Gazprom shares (whose market value at the beginning of the year exceeded 108 billion dollars and today only 13), Sberbank and the other securities contained in the MSCI ETF, were traded on other exchanges up to a few days ago. At this moment it would be a “gamble” to bet, given the situation, but it remains a “binary” bet in the sense that they could fail (risk default) but at the same time multiply “n” times their value.

Finally, returning to Western sanctions have also had a “boomerang effect” on the prices of,, Gas and other commodities. These will drive inflation further and slow global growth.

Specifically, it is normal to have prices increasing over time (Contango) but Crude Oil in backwardation is a “bearer of dark times”. It occurs when the slope of the “Forward curve” is negative and therefore the closest maturities have prices per barrel higher than the “future” maturities.

This, known as the “Oil Shock” is in fact a harbinger of recession in the US. According to Hamilton, this occurs when the price of oil crosses its three-year peak, just as it did in 2008.

This affects consumer spending, a business and reduces production, having a negative effect on employment. Data in hand, we can say that 10 out of 11 US recessions were preceded by this phenomenon which had conflicts as its main catalyst (such as the Suez crisis, Arab-Israeli war, Iranian revolution, war between Iran and Iraq, Gulf war Persico) or OPEC decisions.

In addition, as has often happened (also in March 2020), an important factor is missing (for now) that has “reliably” highlighted the end of the declines.

The “insider” purchases of the executives of American companies, which in the past have signaled the “low of the market” bearish. In fact, only 1,000 corporate officers bought stock in their companies this year, according to data from the Washington Service. Although it is in line with the “quieter” years, it is far from the numbers of the pandemic.

Why “insider buying” isn’t strong typically indicates less “confidence,” another stock market downturn on the way?

Returning to the euro area, inflation rose to 5.8% (a historic record) and the greatest boost, as we all know, was given by the energy component with an increase of over 30%. In fact, is the ECB at a crossroads, let inflation run or intervene and “stop” growth with the risk of Stagflation?

With the Russian default practically around the corner (a first part of coupons on the $ 100 million debt will expire on March 16) and the credit market we will have to deal with, there is little room for error.

We await updates. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on this, how will the market “move” in the coming weeks?

