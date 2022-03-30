Russian troops begin to withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant – Europe – International

Russian forces began to withdraw from the facilities of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plantafter taking control on February 24, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

(Read here: US and Ukraine agree on military capabilities for the Ukrainian Army)

“Chernobyl is an area where they are starting to reposition some of their troops, moving out, away from the Chernobyl facility and into Belarus,” the official said.

“We think they’re leaving, but I can’t tell you they’re all gone,” he added.

(You may be interested: If the Ukraine plant explodes, would it be worse than Chernobyl?)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stopped receiving live data from Chernobyl since March 9.

On Sunday, he expressed concern about the lack of staff turnover at the plant since March 20.

The plant’s No. 4 reactor exploded in 1986, causing the worst civilian nuclear disaster in history.

The other three were gradually closed after the disaster, the last in 2000. The Antonov military airport in Gostomel was attacked by Russian forces on February 25, a day after the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that “less than 20%” of the Russian forces whose advance on kyiv was prevented by the Ukrainian resistance are “beginning to reposition” in the direction of Belarus.

“We estimate that they are relocating to Belarus. We don’t have an exact number, but that is our preliminary estimate,” he added during a news conference, noting that none of the units appeared to leave the vicinity of Ukraine.

“If the Russians were serious about de-escalation, because that is what they say, they would send them home. But that is not what they are doing,” the spokesman said.

Sarcophagus covering the entrance to the nuclear reactor at Chernobyl.

IAEA chief visits Ukrainian nuclear power plant to raise safety concerns

In the midst of this panorama, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Argentine Rafael Grossi, met this Wednesday with officials from the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant to discuss how the UN can help prevent an atomic accident in the country attacked by Russia.

“I am at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant to meet with officials and staff of the Ukrainian government, and to start IAEA technical assistance for the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities,” Grossi wrote on his Twitter account.

In the brief message, the Argentine diplomat highlighted the importance of his trip to Ukraine in order to advance in the implementation of measures to secure the nuclear power plants of the attacked country, both the four operations and the

Chernobil, which does not generate energy but stores important radioactive waste.

It is “vital to be on the ground to provide effective support to Ukraine in these extremely difficult times“, he said. Grossi thanked the personnel who work at the plant he was visiting for their “resistance and recovery capacity” in the midst of the tense situation that the country is going through, immersed in a war since the Russian invasion on February 24.

(In other news: War in Ukraine is triggering collateral famine, WFP alert)

“The personnel of all nuclear facilities in Ukraine deserve all respect and admiration for keeping the facilities operating safely in the midst of conflict,” he declared.

The IAEA – the entity of the UN system in charge of ensuring the peaceful use of atomic energy – claims to have drawn up specific plans on safety and protection of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

The country has fifteen reactors in the four operating plants and also manages radioactive waste at Chernobyl.

The UN nuclear agency has expressed on numerous occasions its great concern about the impact that the war may have on some of the country’s nuclear facilities.

AFP and EFE

More news