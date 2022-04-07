Russian troops discussed the killing of civilians in radio broadcasts

This is how the brutal images of Bucha are denied in Russia 3:23

(CNN) — Germany’s foreign intelligence service told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it had intercepted radio communications where Russian soldiers were talking about shooting soldiers and civilians in Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the meeting said.

The briefing was the main topic at Wednesday’s meeting, the source added.

Those intelligence findings, first reported by Der Spiegel, appear to implicate Russian troops in a pattern of apparent war crimes despite Moscow’s denials, most recently in the indiscriminate killing of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. .

Der Spiegel reported that the BND, Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, intercepted Russian radio talk about the killing of civilians in Bucha, and that some of the talk could be directly linked to specific killings in Bucha that have been documented since the investigations surfaced. news of an apparent massacre there.

German intelligence has satellite images pointing to the involvement of Russian troops in the Bucha killings, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed intelligence official, though the newspaper said the radio transmissions have not been linked to that location.

News of the German intelligence assessment comes amid massive international outrage over Bucha and a growing body of evidence pointing to the Russian military’s involvement in the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Ukraine.

A drone video taken before March 10 captured the moment a cyclist is shot dead on a street in Bucha by Russian soldiers. The international media have released extensive images of that same street, where the bodies of at least 20 civilian men were found after the departure of Russian forces from the area.

Video: Russian troops kill a cyclist in Bucha 0:59

Germany’s foreign intelligence office declined to comment, and a German government spokesman declined to comment on the Der Spiegel report.

The German interceptions are not the first audio evidence indicating that Russian troops have engaged in the killing of civilians.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service released a series of intercepted audio recordings purporting to reveal that Russians are given orders to kill civilians.

In one of the alleged interceptions, a soldier identifies what he describes as a car carrying two civilians.

“Damn it, kill them all, for God’s sake!” comes the reply.