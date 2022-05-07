Russian troops enter Azovstal steel mill, Ukrainian authorities confirm

Russian troops have finally been able to gain access to the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, the commander of the defense forces present at the plant has confirmed.

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that they had lost contact with the militias. The commander, Denis prokopenko, explains the situation.

“There is heavy and bloody fighting. I am proud of my soldiers for making inhuman efforts to contain the enemy’s onslaught. I thank the whole world for the enormous support to the Mariupol garrison. Our soldiers deserve it,” says Prokopenko.

Meanwhile, more than 300 civilians have been evacuated from the city of Mariupol and its surroundings to Zaporizhia. It is the second successful evacuation in the area, after the extraction of more than a hundred people in Azovstal.

Russia has announced a humanitarian corridor for another evacuation of civilians at the steelworks, from this Thursday until May 7.

However, the Russian Army continues to intensify its offensive in the east and south of Ukraine, although the attacks have also affected other regions of the country, where they have destroyed infrastructure such as railway stations and bridges.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of using “missile terrorism” in spreading the attacks.

“The real problem that makes no place in Ukraine safe is missiles, Russian missiles fired at any time of day, in any direction, at any city in Ukraine,” adding: “We have every reason to say that Russia resorts to the tactic of missile terrorism to sow fear in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Belarus, a country that Russia used as a facilitating territory for its invasion, has announced the start of military exercises. Her government claims that they are not a threat to the European community or to neighboring countries in particular.