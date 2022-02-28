Russian troops enter Kharkov, Ukraine’s second city, where street fighting continues

Russian troops entered Kharkov, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the country’s northwest, on Sunday, where machine-gun fire, rocket explosions and street fighting rang out, an AFP journalist reported.

The reporter found that the remains of a Russian military armored car were burning in a street and that several other vehicles had been abandoned. The city was deserted, since its inhabitants are sheltered in their homes.

The fighting began on Sunday morning, with clashes at different points.

The head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported on Facebook that an “incursion of light vehicles of the Russian enemy into the city of Kharkiv, including the central part,” was recorded.

This city of 1.4 million inhabitants is the second largest in the country and is about 400 kilometers east of the capital, which according to local authorities is still under the control of Ukrainian forces.

For its part, the Russian army claimed on Sunday to have surrounded two large cities in southern Ukraine, Kherson and Berdyansk, with 290,000 and 110,000 inhabitants respectively.

“In the last 24 hours, the Russian armed forces completely blockaded the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also claims the seizure of the city of Genichesk, on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, and an airfield near Kherson.

The text also indicates advances by the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine who, with the support of the Russian army, have advanced 52 kilometers since the start of the offensive, according to Moscow.

In total, the Russian military claims to have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military installations, including the S-300 anti-aircraft defense systems.