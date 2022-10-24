Russian troops fall back at Kherson

Ukraine launches counteroffensive against Russia in Kherson 2:29

(CNN) — Ukraine’s military spokeswoman said on Sunday that Russia was withdrawing its troops from positions in occupied southern Kherson, where Kremlin-backed leaders ordered residents to evacuate for their own safety this weekend. Russia, for its part, says it has not lost ground to the Ukrainians in the region.

Meanwhile, Britain and Ukraine have refuted Moscow’s claims that Kyiv plans to escalate the conflict with the help of Western countries and a “dirty bomb,” a weapon that combines radioactive material with conventional explosives.

This is the latest news from Russia’s war in Ukraine for October 23, 2022.

Russian troops retreat in Kherson, says Ukrainian official

Russia’s military is withdrawing its troops from positions on the Dnipro River in the southern region of Kherson, according to a Ukrainian official.

“They are moving their elite units and agents from the West Bank, leaving only those who are mobilized and expendable,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s military, said on Sunday.

“We keep moving the front line. But they are firmly ensconced behind their defensive line,” Humeniuk continued. “They try to concentrate their forces on the east bank.”

Some background: Kherson, a gateway to Crimea near the Black Sea, was annexed by Russia last month amid widespread international condemnation.

This weekend, Kremlin-backed leaders ordered residents to evacuate the occupied city of Kherson. Russian forces struggle to resist an oncoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia claims it has not lost ground to Ukraine in Kherson, but is evacuating civilians for their own safety, moving them east.

“The evacuation of the city of Kherson continues. We provide maximum assistance to all those traveling to the eastern part of the region and other subjects of the Russian Federation,” Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-appointed official in Kherson, said on Sunday.

Ukraine accuses Russia of creating “hysteria” as a justification for forcibly expelling residents.

CNN cannot independently verify recent troop movements reported by each country’s military.

Ukraine and the UK refute Russian claim that Kyiv and the West plan to escalate the conflict

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Sunday refuted claims by his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine was planning to escalate the conflict with the help of Western countries.

Shoigu made the accusations in a call with Wallace, which the UK Defense Ministry said was made at the request of the Russian Defense Ministry. Wallace warned Shoigu that “such accusations should not be used as a pretext for further escalation,” according to a ministry statement. Wallace “observed that both ministers were professional and respectful on the call,” the statement added.

Shoigu warned Wallace of his concerns that Ukraine would use a “dirty bomb” against Russia, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba vehemently rejected the suggestion that his country would use such a bomb, a weapon that combines radioactive material with conventional explosives.

“Russian lies about Ukraine allegedly planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’ are as absurd as they are dangerous. First of all, Ukraine is a committed member of the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty): we do not have any ‘dirty bombs’ and we do not plan to acquire any. Second, the Russians often accuse others of what they themselves plan.” tweeted Kuleba this Sunday.

Olga Voitovych, Allegra Goodwin, Dennis Lapin contributed to this report.