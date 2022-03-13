Russian troops kill US journalist in Ukraine | Europe | D.W.

Russian troops killed an American journalist who collaborated with the newspaper The New York Times and another informant was injured in a shooting that occurred in Irpen, a town located west of Kiev, according to what was reported this Sunday (03.13.2022) by the police of the Ukrainian capital on its Facebook page.

The event was also confirmed by the country’s Parliament on its Twitter account, which shows photos of the victim, apparently a cameraman.

The “(Russian) invaders cynically kill even international media journalists who try to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine,” said the chief of police in the Kiev region, Andriy Nebitov,

“Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of the world famous New York Times was shot dead in Irpen. Another journalist was injured. Currently, they are trying to remove the victim from the combat zone,” Nebitov wrote on Facebook.

Cliff Levy, one of those responsible for the New York newspaper, showed on Twitter his deep sadness “upon learning of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renau”, who, as he explains, was “a talented photographer and filmmaker”.

