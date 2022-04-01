Russian troops leave Chernobyl, according to Ukraine

James 11 hours ago

Chernobyl nuclear plant

image source, Getty Images

Russian troops occupying the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant have left, plant staff announced Thursday.

According to Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom, plant staff said there are currently no “outsiders” at the site.

Earlier, he said some Russian forces had departed for the border with Belarus, leaving a small group behind.

The announcement appears to confirm reports of a pullout released Wednesday by senior US defense officials.

