Russian troops on the Ukrainian border are in attack position

More than 40% of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine are in a position to attack and Moscow has launched a destabilization campaign, a US defense official said on Friday.

Washington, which estimates Russia has mobilized more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine, has seen significant movement since Wednesday, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

“Between 40 and 50% are in attack position. They have held tactical meetings in the last 48 hours,” the official told reporters.

The assembly points are close to the border where military units are concentrated to attack.

Moscow amassed 125 tactical formations at Ukraine’s gates against 60 in normal times. In February they reached 80.

Increasing clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in Donbas, in southeastern Ukraine, as well as fiery proclamations from officials in Russia and Donbas show that “the campaign of destabilization has begun,” according to the official.

The United States has insisted for weeks that Russia is preparing a pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbor. Russia systematically denies this and demands guarantees that Ukraine will not be incorporated into NATO.

In 2014 Russia invaded and occupied the Crimea region of Ukraine with the support of like-minded separatists.