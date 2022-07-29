Russian twists: the exercise that activates the metabolism, in addition to strengthening the core and spine

If you want to score obliques, Russian twists are the best. If you want to strengthen the core, too. In fact, it can be just as effective as planks in improving your core. And, in addition, it has a postural effect and on your

spine really charged. For best results, he combines Russian twists in addition with

cardiovascular exersise, stretching and strengthening. You will not regret!

Russian twists are a really effective way to develop your core and shoulders. This is a popular exercise among athletes as it helps with

rotatory motion. It may seem like a simple move, but it requires

lots of strength and support. Yes, it is more demanding than you think. But be warned: if you’re not an advanced athlete or just looking to tone up your midsection and build that all-important core strength, it can be a great option too. You only have to

adapt the intensity to your current physical state and from there make your routine more demanding.

How to do Russian twists right



The Russian twist is believed to be named after one of the exercises developed by the

soviet soldiers during the cold war, although it is currently a universal exercise. If you’re a beginner, remember to press your feet firmly into the ground or extend them out as you become more familiar with the movement.

Breathe steadily and deeply. Exhale with each twist and inhale to return to center.

The exercise begins by sitting on the floor and stretching your legs well. Next,

lean back slightly so that your torso and legs form a V, supporting your abdominal wall to activate the core. swing and

twist your torso from side to side without moving your legs. Make as many turns as you want within your training routine. It is recommended to reach

fluently do 2-3 sets of 8-16 reps.

There are several things you should know if you are a beginner and want to do them well. As you twist, keep your arms parallel to the ground or crouch down to touch the ground next to you. Try to involve the

abdominal and back muscles throughout the exercise. For added stability, cross your lower legs and keep the

straight column trying to avoid slouching. Let your gaze follow the movement of her hands.

Russian Twist Variations



There are some interesting variations of Russian twists. For example, there is the so-called

twist with weight, in which you hold a dumbbell, weight plate, or medicine ball between both hands. If you have no weight, you can take something similar to a bottle or with some weight. It spins the same way as the original variation,

keeping the weight at chest level or hitting him on the ground every time.

There are also the

cross-legged twists. As you twist to the right, cross your right calf over your left. Next, undo the knot while turning towards the center. Then, cross your left calf over your right as you twist to the left, and so on. Another variation are

twists with punch. With this move, make a punching motion with your fists instead of using a weight.

With the Russian twists

you are going to work a good series of muscles: obliques, rectus abdominis, transversus abdominis, hip flexors, erector spinae, scapulars, and latissimus dorsi. It is

a complete exercise that if you master it will take you to a new level in your fitness routine.

In general, the Russian twist is safe for most people, although it requires some care when beginning this exercise if you have or develop any

neck, shoulder, or lower back pain. This exercise has the potential to cause or exacerbate pain in these areas, so some caution should be exercised.