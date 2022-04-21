Russian ultimatum expires in Mariupol without surrender of Ukrainian troops

The russian ultimatum at ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender or die expired this Wednesday without there being a capitulation massive, but the commander of a unit believed to be holding out in the besieged city he said his forces could survive only days or hours.

Ukraine said that so far he has managed to repel a assault of thousands of russian troops trying to advance what the Ukrainian authorities call the “Battle of Donbas”a new campaign to seize two eastern provinces that Moscow claims on behalf of the separatists.

In a video, the commander of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, one of the last units believed to be holding out in Mariupol, called for international help to escape the siege of the city.

This is our call to the world. It may be the last. We may only have a few days or hours left,” Commander Serhiy Volyna admitted in a video posted on Facebook.

The enemy units are dozens of times larger than ours, they have dominance in the air, artillery, ground troops, equipment and tanks,” he said.

Volyna spoke in front of a white brick wall in what seemed like a packed room.

The Russian invasion, which has lasted almost eight weeks, has failed to capture any of Ukraine’s largest cities.

Moscow was forced to withdraw from northern Ukraine after an assault on kyiv was repulsed last month, but has returned troops for an eastern offensive that began this week.

Mariupol in ruins

In the ruins of Mariupol, the scene of the most intense fighting and the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war, Russia was attacking the last great Ukrainian stronghold, the Azovstal steel plant, with “bunker buster” bombs, according to kyiv. Ukraine claims that there are hundreds of civilian refugees under the factory.

The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Russia has been trying to gain full control of Mariupol since the beginning of the war.

Its capture would be a huge strategic win, as it would unite pro-Russian separatist-held territory in eastern Ukraine with the Crimea region, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Once a prosperous port of 400,000 inhabitants, it has been reduced to a devastated wasteland with corpses in the streets and residents confined to basements.

Ukrainian authorities estimate that around 20,000 civilians have been killed there.

Russian-backed separatists said shortly before the 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) deadline on Wednesday that only five people in Mariupol had surrendered.

The day before, Russia said no one had responded to a similar surrender demand.

Ukraine announced plans to send 90 buses to evacuate 6,000 civilians from Mariupol, saying it had reached a “preliminary agreement” with Russia on a safe corridor for the first time in weeks.

However, none of those previous deals have been successful on the ground, as Moscow has blocked all convoys.

