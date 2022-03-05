Russian War: López Obrador refuses to send military aid to Ukraine: “We do not send weapons, we are pacifists”

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in a file photo. Reuters

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has rejected this Friday any scenario of sending military aid to Ukraine, a measure adopted by the United States and countries of the European Union. “We do not send weapons, we are pacifists,” the president said in his morning press conference when asked about it. Just yesterday, six members of the Ukrainian Parliament addressed a letter to the president of the Senate, Olga Sánchez Cordero, requesting weapons and military equipment “in large quantities” to face the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.

Mexico condemns the Kremlin’s aggression, but, as Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has once again recalled, the government rules out imposing unilateral economic or trade sanctions despite the fact that this was the majority decision of its international allies. López Obrador has clarified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has already coordinated the reception of the first group of people displaced by the war, more than 40 Mexicans and 28 Ukrainians, will attend to those affected on either side. “Protection and humanitarian aid to all”, he has made clear. But he has slammed the door shut on military cooperation. “We are the party of universal brotherhood, which goes beyond borders”, he added.

The debate about sending weapons to the Ukrainian resistance takes place in Mexico in a specific context. The country, which is suffering from a serious security crisis due to the confrontation between criminal organizations, has made the crusade against the circulation of weapons a central axis of its foreign policy. The Government denounced 11 manufacturers before a court in Massachusetts and is also pursuing new agreements with several European countries to prevent the trafficking of war material.

Ukraine, which has suffered aggression from the Russian army on its territory for nine days, has asked the Mexican Senate for anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles, communications devices, ammunition, grenade launchers, bulletproof vests and helmets. Sánchez Cordero has not yet responded publicly, but this Friday he has stated his position on the conflict in a reply to US Senator Bob Menéndez, of the Democratic Party, who criticized the lukewarmness of the López Obrador Administration and the ruling party, Morena. “Mexico”, recalled the former Secretary of the Interior, “has condemned both the invasion against Ukraine and the Russian conduct in the Security Council. Far from a hypothetical support, what we have made clear is a double opposition from Mexico in the face of the Russian invasion”, she stated.

This official position has received criticism from the opposition, although both the president and the Foreign Ministry have tried to make it very clear, even indirectly, that Putin is far from being his ally and that the White House is the main reference point in his international relations. In fact, López Obrador’s proposal goes through expanding the commercial and productive alliance with Washington, in the first instance, with North America and then with the entire continent.

Even so, it is true that within Morena, the ruling party, there are currents, however minority they may be, still anchored in the rhetoric of the Cold War and in the preventive rejection of the United States and NATO. The latest sample was a statement from a youth group from the State of Mexico that reproduced the Kremlin’s warmongering propaganda to justify the war that Putin started against Ukraine. The national leadership of the formation disassociated itself from the writing, although this episode ended up illustrating the complex balances of the Fourth Transformation in the face of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

