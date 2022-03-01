Russian War: The first Air Force plane lands in Romania for the repatriation of Mexicans

The plane of the Mexican Air Force, after landing in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. SRE

The plane that will bring back dozens of Mexicans displaced by the war in Ukraine is already in Romania. The Government of Mexico has announced that the 737 of the Armed Forces has landed this Monday in Bucharest, the capital of the country bordering the conflict zone. The diplomatic mission in charge of the repatriation has indicated that it will wait a few days to be able to transport as many nationals as possible and that on this first flight the possibility of facilitating the return of other Latin Americans fleeing the Russian invasion is being considered. “Operation in progress. Tomorrow we expect the arrival of more families evacuated from Kiev ”, Marcelo Ebrard, head of Foreign Relations, wrote on his social networks.

The aircraft left Mexico on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and made stops on the east coast of Canada and Ireland before landing in Romania after about 20 hours of flight. The announcement of a special repatriation flight was made on Friday on the instructions of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and communication has been established with other countries to obtain alternative exit routes for the Mexican community in Ukraine. “No Mexican is going to stay in the conflict zone, we are going to get them all out. Governments, diplomats and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are helping us,” the president said on Saturday.

A first group, of 22 nationals, was the first to leave Ukraine by land last Friday and was received in the border city of Siret by Ambassador Guillermo Ordorica. The representative in Kiev, Olga Garcia, said over the weekend that she had been in contact with some 90 people hoping to flee the country. Prior to the outbreak of the conflict last week, a community of just over 220 compatriots had been registered on Ukrainian territory.

There are groups that have managed to relocate to Poland and Romania, according to the Foreign Ministry. “We are all concerned about this state of emergency and war that the country is experiencing,” lamented García, who reported curfews and detonations that were heard from his official residence. Unlike several Western countries, Mexico has kept its legation in Kiev, and last Friday an explosion in a nearby building prevented access to diplomatic personnel. The embassy is in the Carnegie Center, one of the tallest skyscrapers in the European country and in the heart of the capital, near several government offices.

Mexican representatives have said that efforts have been slow due to the large number of people trying to leave at border crossings. More than half a million refugees have left Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the latest United Nations update. The departure of adult men has been one of the most complicated points, because the Government of Volodímir Zelensky has prohibited Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country and enlisting to defend the territory.

The Mexican government has not confirmed other repatriation flights, but it does not rule them out and they are a tangible possibility. From the Ministry of Foreign Affairs they point out that the aircraft that is already in Romania is expected to leave for Mexico in the middle or end of this week. “It is the first flight, if necessary there will be others in the next few days,” said Ebrard.

Ten Latin American countries are coordinating for the protection and evacuation of their citizens in Ukraine. Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay are seeking to create a humanitarian corridor and formulate a joint response to speed up consular procedures. Ecuador, for example, also plans a humanitarian repatriation flight this Monday that will depart from Poland. The Andean country has more than 700 nationals who lived in Ukraine. The Government of Pedro Castillo has also announced the dispatch of military planes to help the more than 300 Peruvians who live in Ukrainian territory to leave.

The Latin American bloc has also asked the UN for help in evacuating its citizens from the conflict zone. “We are sure that your excellence will agree that, given the seriousness of the situation, our governments must act with the utmost diligence to protect the integrity of our citizens in Ukraine,” reads a letter signed by Mexico and 16 others. South American, Central American and Caribbean countries.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country