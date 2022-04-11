Health

Russians bomb Dnipro airport and leave 5 injured | Europe | D.W.

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 45 4 minutes read

An attack by the Russian invaders completely destroyed the airport of Dnipro, a city located north of Zaporizhia, the Ukrinform and Unian agencies reported this Sunday (04.10.2022), which refer to the authorities of the region. Meanwhile, in Luhansk, artillery and missile attacks continue against residential areas and places destined for the evacuation of civilians.

“Repeated attack on Dnipro airport. Nothing of it is standing anymore. The airport itself and nearby infrastructure have been destroyed. And the missiles are still flying,” Dnipropetrovsk region governor Valentin Reznichenko said on Telegram. . He added that the number of victims caused by the attack has yet to be clarified.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, confirmed, for his part, that three impacts were recorded on the airport grounds that also left nearby infrastructure destroyed. He specified that five employees of the State Emergency Situations Service were injured. Lukashuk had previously reported that seven hits were recorded in Dnipro last night.

Shelling also in Severodonets

Dnipro airport had already been the target of a Russian bombardment on March 15, after which the runway was destroyed and the terminal damaged. Dnipro is an industrial city of one million inhabitants crossed by the Dnieper River (Dnipro in Ukrainian), which marks the limit of the eastern regions of the country. Until now it had been relatively unaffected by the advancing invading forces.

Also, critical infrastructure in the city of Severodonets, in the Luhansk region, was almost completely destroyed by the Russian strikes, the regional military administration reported. “If in the morning houses were burning in the new part of the city, during the day the Russian army opened fire all over Severodonetsk. Many of the remaining windows were broken. Two residential buildings and also a private clinic were seriously damaged. Social and critical infrastructures were almost completely destroyed,” the report said.

DZC (EFE, AFP)

  • The cost of living goes up again.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    It’s getting more and more expensive to buy

    Germans are already feeling the effects of the rising cost of living. The consequences of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian invaders have not gone unnoticed. In March, inflation in Germany hit its highest level since 1981. The government wants to go ahead with an embargo on Russian coal, but is debating whether or not to ban oil and gas imports.

  • Row of cars in Nairobi.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    Queues to refuel in Kenya

    A queue of cars waits outside a fuel station in Nairobi. The effects of the war are also noticeable here. Gasoline is expensive and scarce, not to mention the food crisis. At the UN Security Council, the Kenyan ambassador, Martin Kimani, showed his concern and compared the situation in Ukraine with the changes that took place in Africa after the end of the colonial era.

  • Two workers in a bakery in Istanbul.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    Who ensures the supplies in Turkey?

    Russia is the world’s largest producer of wheat. As a consequence of the ban on Russian exports, the price of bread is increasing in different parts of the world, including in Turkey. International sanctions are disrupting supply chains. Ukraine is also one of the largest exporters of wheat, but the Russian invasion has prevented it from shipping its production.

  • A worker in the Jamila market.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    Wheat prices soar in Iraq

    A worker stacks sacks of flour at Jamila Market, a popular shopping center in Baghdad. Wheat prices have soared in Iraq since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the two warring countries accounting for at least 30 percent of world production. Iraq has remained neutral so far, but pro-Vladimir Putin posters have been banned in the country.

  • Protests in Peru.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    Protests in Lima

    Protesters and police have clashed in the streets of the Peruvian capital. Thousands of people have gathered in the streets to protest against rising food prices, among other things. The crisis has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew and state of emergency, but he soon lifted them, and the protests continued.

  • Protests in Sri Lanka.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    State of emergency in Sri Lanka

    Also in Sri Lanka people have taken to the streets to express their discomfort. Some even tried to attack the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The increase in the cost of living, the lack of fuel and electricity cuts led the president to declare a state of emergency and to ask India and China for help to obtain the resources that his country needs.

  • Protests in Glasgow, Scotland.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    The Scots are fed up!

    There have also been protests against rising food and energy prices in Scotland. Across the UK, unions have staged demonstrations over the rising cost of living. Brexit had already caused price increases in various sectors, and the war in Ukraine has only made things worse.

  • Lots of fish and ships.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    How much is the fish?

    The British have reason to be concerned about their beloved fish and ships. About 380 million servings of this preparation are consumed annually in the country. But harsh sanctions have led to rising prices for white fish imported from Russia, as well as for oil and energy. In February 2022, UK inflation hit 6.2 percent year-on-year.

  • A worker packages flour in Nigeria.

    How Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affects the World Economy

    Economic opportunity for Nigeria?

    An Ibafo merchant packages flour for resale. Nigeria has long sought to reduce its dependence on imported food, and make its economy more resilient. Could the war in Ukraine give the African country a chance? Aliko Dangot, the richest man in Nigeria, has opened the country’s largest fertilizer plant and hopes to soon have many buyers.


Source link

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 45 4 minutes read

Related Articles

High cholesterol can promote the formation of some cancers: the study

8 mins ago

Family MIR places with 9,000 euros extra salary

13 mins ago

Covid today Emilia Romagna, the newsletter of 11 April 2022: 2,909 cases – Chronicle

20 mins ago

A predominantly female profession – The Discussion

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button