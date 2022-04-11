Russians bomb Dnipro airport and leave 5 injured | Europe | D.W.

An attack by the Russian invaders completely destroyed the airport of Dnipro, a city located north of Zaporizhia, the Ukrinform and Unian agencies reported this Sunday (04.10.2022), which refer to the authorities of the region. Meanwhile, in Luhansk, artillery and missile attacks continue against residential areas and places destined for the evacuation of civilians.

“Repeated attack on Dnipro airport. Nothing of it is standing anymore. The airport itself and nearby infrastructure have been destroyed. And the missiles are still flying,” Dnipropetrovsk region governor Valentin Reznichenko said on Telegram. . He added that the number of victims caused by the attack has yet to be clarified.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, confirmed, for his part, that three impacts were recorded on the airport grounds that also left nearby infrastructure destroyed. He specified that five employees of the State Emergency Situations Service were injured. Lukashuk had previously reported that seven hits were recorded in Dnipro last night.

Shelling also in Severodonets

Dnipro airport had already been the target of a Russian bombardment on March 15, after which the runway was destroyed and the terminal damaged. Dnipro is an industrial city of one million inhabitants crossed by the Dnieper River (Dnipro in Ukrainian), which marks the limit of the eastern regions of the country. Until now it had been relatively unaffected by the advancing invading forces.

Also, critical infrastructure in the city of Severodonets, in the Luhansk region, was almost completely destroyed by the Russian strikes, the regional military administration reported. “If in the morning houses were burning in the new part of the city, during the day the Russian army opened fire all over Severodonetsk. Many of the remaining windows were broken. Two residential buildings and also a private clinic were seriously damaged. Social and critical infrastructures were almost completely destroyed,” the report said.

DZC (EFE, AFP)