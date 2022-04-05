Russians killed civilians “for pleasure”

‘Whole families were killed’: Zelensky details atrocities in Ukraine 0:32

(CNN) ––Amid worldwide shock over the devastating scenes of dead bodies and mass graves that emerged from Bucha, Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops of indiscriminately killing civilians “just for their pleasure,” during a speech to the Council of Security of the United Nations this Tuesday. And in the middle of his intervention, he questioned the very mandate of the Security Council itself.

Zelensky’s speech came a day after he visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where shocking images of bodies on the streets emerged over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Zelensky recounted what the withdrawal of Russia’s forces from the city left behind in horrific detail. He described entire families murdered, people having their throats cut, and women raped and murdered in front of their children. The president began his intervention by talking about what he witnessed in Bucha. And he asserted that “there is not a single crime” that the Russians who attacked this Kyiv suburb did not commit.

Speaking through a translator, Zelensky said: “The Russian military purposely killed anyone who served our country. They shot and killed women outside their homes when they were just trying to call someone who was alive. They killed entire families, adults and children, and tried to burn the bodies.

The horrifying images that come from a mass grave in Ukraine 2:49

“I am writing to you on behalf of the people who honor the memory of the deceased every day and the memory of the civilians who died, who were shot and killed in the back of the head after being tortured. Some of them were shot in the Street”.

Zelensky also said that the Russians killed civilians in Bucha “just for fun”. “They cut off limbs, cut their throats, raped and killed the women in front of their children. They ripped out their tongues only because the aggressor did not listen to what he wanted from them,” Zelensky added. And he asserted that these actions are no different from those of “other terrorists.”

And he maintained that Russia’s actions were no different from those of a terrorist group, except that Russia is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Zelensky questions the Security Council

The Ukrainian leader criticized the body, asking representatives directly: . “Where is the security that the Security Council must guarantee? It is not there. Although there is a Security Council.”

In Ukraine they fear that the Bucha massacre will be repeated 1:11

Then he added: “It is obvious that the world’s key institution designed to combat aggression and ensure peace cannot function effectively. “I would like to remind you of Article 1, Chapter 1 of the UN Charter. What is the purpose of our organization? Its purpose is to keep the peace,” he said. “And now the UN Charter has been literally violated, starting with article 1. What is the point of all the other articles?” he asked.

At least 1,480 civilians have been killed and 2,195 injured in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 and as of April 4, a UN official said at the meeting, citing updated figures from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The latest figures on the number of Ukrainian civilians in the conflict have “more than doubled” since the last briefing to the United Nations Security Council on March 17.

In Bucha, bodies scattered in the streets and in cellars were found by human rights groups and documented by independent journalists. Satellite images suggest some bodies had been there since at least March 18.

“War Crimes”

Zelensky also insisted that members of the Russian Army and “those who gave them orders” to carry out attacks in Ukraine be tried for “war crimes”.

In addition, he called for all Russians who have given “criminal orders” and “executed them by killing our people” to be brought to justice, similar to the Nuremberg trials that took place after the Second World War, when the Nazis.

He also noted that he wants full and transparent investigations. “The maximum access for journalists, the maximum cooperation with international institutions, the participation of the International Criminal Court: a complete and full responsibility. I am sure that all the member states of the UN should be interested in this,” he said. “What for? To punish once and for all those who consider themselves privileged and think they can get away with it.”

Then he lashed out, “Then show all the other potential war criminals in the world how they will be punished if the biggest one is punished.”