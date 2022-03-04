Russians on their way to a large nuclear plant

Russian forces seek to seize control of a crucial city in terms of energy production in southern Ukraine on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from its shores, as Ukrainian authorities urge the population to do use of guerrilla tactics against invaders.

The fighting in the city of Energodar, a hub on the Dnieper River that accounts for about 25% of power generation of the country, come as a new round of talks between the parties resulted in a tentative agreement to create safe corridors in Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

The negotiators also said they would hold their third round of talks soon.

The mayor of Energodar, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, said that ukrainian forces they are clashing with Russian troops on the outskirts of the city. Dmytro Orlov asked the population not to leave their homes.

Video footage showed flames and clouds of black smoke rising above the city of 50,000, as people walked away from the hellish scene amid wrecked cars as sirens wailed.

The advance of Russian troops towards the Ukrainian capital has apparently stopped in recent days, and a huge armored column north of Kiev was stopped.

Stronger-than-expected resistance by the Ukrainians, despite being outnumbered and outgunned, has delayed the quick victory the Russians may have hoped for.

A senior Russian officer, Major General Andrei Sukhovetskycommander of an airborne division, he died in combat days agoreported an organization of officers in Russia.

But Russian forces have made considerable inroads into southern Ukraine as part of attempts to sever the country’s connection to the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

Russia reported it was in control of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces took command of the local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of some 280,000 people, the first major city to fall to their power since the start of the invasion a week ago.

The Russian offensive continued on several fronts, although a column of tanks and other vehicles had apparently been stuck outside Kiev, the capital, for days.

Heavy fighting was raging Thursday on the outskirts of another strategic port city, Mariupol, facing the Sea of ​​Azov, which was mired in darkness, isolation and fear.

The electricity and telephone networks were largely downand the population faced water and food shortages.

Without phone communications, the paramedics did not know where to take the injured.

A second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has started in neighboring Belarus, according to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, the two sides apparently had little in common as they prepared for the meeting, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, thereby formally resigning. to their intentions to join NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that Western powers have armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built bases to transform the country into a bulwark against Russia.

Putin has long claimed that Ukraine’s tendency to turn to the West is a threat to Moscow, an argument he has used to justify the invasion.

In just seven days of fighting, more than 2% of Ukraine’s population has been forced to flee the country, according to a tally by the UN refugee agency, seen by The Associated Press.

Mass evacuation was in sight in Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people and the second largest in the country. Residents desperate to flee artillery and shelling thronged the railway station and boarded trains, even without knowing where they were going.

In that time, at least 227 civilians have died and another 525 have been injured, according to the latest figures from the UN High Commission for Human Rights.

The agency acknowledged that the true figure is much higher, and Ukraine had previously indicated that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed, a figure that could not be independently verified.

The United States and its allies insist that NATO is a defensive alliance that does not threaten Russia.

And the West fears that the goal of the invasion is to overthrow the Ukrainian government and install an addict regime, although Lavrov assured that Moscow would allow the Ukrainians to choose the government they want.

Putin raised the specter of nuclear war by putting nuclear forces on alert, but when asked if Russia would escalate the war with nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Lavrov said it was talk from the West.