Russians return to their country from the Dominican Republic

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (asonahores), Rafael Blanco Tejera, stated this Thursday that in just three days two thousand russians they were sent to your country through one of the main tour operators.

Blanco Tejera said that two days ago in the Dominican Republic there were around 15,000 russians and three thousand Ukrainiansbut that in relation to the citizens of both countries there are different situations.

“These are slightly different situations, at the level of russians We are already coordinating together with the main tour operators that manage that market for the repatriation of all these people to their country, in fact, I spoke with one of the main tour operators last night and in just three days they have already sent two thousand russians to your country,” he said.

He said that in the case of Ukrainians is different, because their territory “is at war and they have nowhere to return to,” that is, “they went from being tourists to refugees”.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/03/a-man-with-a-suit-and-tie-987c2244.jpg Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of Asonahores. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

He maintained that they are doing a questionnaire in relation to the Ukrainians that are in the hotels of the country to determine what solution they will look for.

“We have the census, they are a little less than three thousand Ukrainians (in the country), of which two thousand are in hotels. Of those two thousand in the hotels, we are currently doing a questionnaire to understand the situation of each one, because they will have different situations”, he indicated.

Blanco Tejera explained that among the Ukrainians there will be some who will have relatives to go to in countries such as the United States or Poland.

“We, with that group, will try to see how we can get them to go to that family or friendship reunion. Then we will have a group of people who will have resources and will be able to fend for themselves in the country until this situation passes, ”he said.

He added that there will be some that will not have the economic capacity to survive in the Dominican Republic, so “for those we will have to find a medium-term solution as a country until the situation is clarified.”

Blanco Tejera recalled that since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, a Tourism Cabinet was summoned, “we started working on it and we understand that we have the situation under control.”

“The day before yesterday we had the first Tourist Office for the subject and today we are going to have the second, and with the data we are going to make the decision to quantify what the cost would be, if there is one, and determine how we will finance that situation,” said Blanco Tejera. in an interview on the Hoy Mismo program on Color Vision, channel 9.

He indicated that they must determine of those three thousand Ukrainianshow many will actually stay in the country.

Meeting

The Tourism Cabinet agreed with asonahores and hotel representatives guarantee the stays of the tourists Ukrainians and russians who are in the country in those vacation centers, until a definitive solution to their situation is found, after the conflict that arose in their countries.

The decision was made within the framework of a meeting of the Tourism Cabinet, headed by Minister David Collado, convened as an emergency to discuss this issue exclusively.

This Wednesday, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivna, met with President Luis Abinader with the intention of requesting help for the tourists Ukrainians who are stranded in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) reported that the Dominican Republic was one of the 141 countries that voted in favor of the resolution approved by the United Nations Organization (UN), in which the international organization rejects the aggression against Ukraine.

Russian market

The Ministry of Tourism reported yesterday in a statement that during 2021 Russia and Ukraine represented more than 244 thousand passengers, and during January and February 2022 they totaled 109,110 passengers.

“The impact of this fall will be offset by the reactivation of the different traditional markets such as Canada, France, the United Kingdom and South American countries,” he said.