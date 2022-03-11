Russians Sell Billion Dollar Positions In UAE By Investing.com







By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – The war between Russia and Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West and Europe have fueled a significant increase in requests from Russian investors seeking to liquidate cryptocurrencies in the United Arab Emirates, a country that remains neutral in the face of the Russian invasion and the armed conflict. .

According to a Reuters report, different companies operating in the Emirates are receiving requests to liquidate billions in cryptocurrencies, as a way to safeguard fortunes and shelter wealth.

The report indicates that part of the requests come from brokers in Switzerland, who manage the needs of their clients who ask to sell positions in, mainly, among other digital assets. They point out that none of the requests goes below $2 billion in cryptocurrencies.

By market rule, the massive sales that are being reported could impact the price of digital assets, putting downward pressure. But so far today’s declines are slight. Bitcoin and the down 1%, , and down almost 2%, , just 0.35%. While the fall of the cryptocurrency is 8.7%.

The real estate market in the Emirates has been feeling hectic in recent weeks, after the start of the war and the sanctions applied to Russia. The demand for properties in Dubai, the financial center of the Gulf, has risen and cryptocurrencies are used as a form of payment, according to a source from the financial sector of that country in the report.

Although the Emirates remains neutral in the conflict, it came out this week in favor of increasing production to ease global oil prices. A petition led by the United States. A possible increase in the quota would ease supply fears, reducing pressure on fuel prices.