Russians try to put their stamp on Mariupol

(Cnn Spanish) — Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, although in the last few hours Ukrainian officials have reported what could be a change in strategy by Russian troops, since, they said, ground attacks have been reduced, although bombing continues.

The Ukrainian military reported fewer Russian ground attacks in the past 24 hours, but said persistent shelling continued in many places along the front lines in the east and south of the country.

The overall picture suggests that the front lines are relatively static, with Russian forces still unable to take the cities and towns they first attacked a month ago.

In its operational update on Friday, the General Staff indicated that Russian forces appeared to be regrouping and that efforts to take territory were limited to a few areas, such as Popasna, in the Luhansk region.

Serhii Hayday, head of the military administration in Luhansk, said that Popasna “is shelled at all hours. The enemy attacks daily in whole battalions. The city is almost destroyed.”

He said some civilians were still in Popasna, but contact with them had been lost. He added that fierce fighting had continued around Voyevodivka, where “the settlement has passed from the Russians to us a few times.”

Listing a number of other cities in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, such as Severodonetsk and Avdiivka, the General Staff said that “the enemy did not carry out active hostilities”.

In the south, the General Staff said the Russians “conducted no active hostilities and kept the borders occupied, reinforced their air defense and electronic warfare systems; fired on our troop positions.”

In the area where the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions meet, Russia has carried out aerial reconnaissance, according to the General Staff. Both sides have tried to take territory in this area, the Russians trying to push north and the Ukrainians trying to threaten Russian control of the city of Kherson, an important link to Crimea.

This Thursday, Russian journalists reported that the Russian flag had been raised in the town of Snihurivka, in the Mykolaiv region.

Reports from the regions also suggest that most of the Russian activity has been in the form of missile and artillery attacks.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Kryvyi Rih district came under shelling, but there were no casualties, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the military administration.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of the city of Kryvyi Rih, said that “the enemy fired intensely throughout the night along the entire line of contact.”

Meanwhile, a cruise missile has hit Pokrovsky, which is inside Dnipropetrovsk, damaging the local power line, according to the regional council.

Russian forces have sporadically targeted missiles at infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but do not hold any part of the region, according to Ukrainian forces.

New images of the restoration of symbols of the Soviet era in Mariupol published

Ukrainian officials have released images from Mariupol showing the continuation of restoration work on Soviet-era monuments by what they call “the occupiers.”

Petro Andrushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, distributed new photographs this Friday in which he states that “in recent days all the monuments of the Soviet era have been ‘restored’: the so-called ‘fists’ with eternal fire and the posters that say “To the victims of fascism” in Russian language. [También el] monument to “members of the Komsomol and the communists” in the Primorsky district”.

Andrushchenko, who is not in Mariupol but has ties to people who are still there, says the Russian flag has also been raised at the city’s hospital.

“The occupants allowed the doctors to work for the people of Mariupol. The medical staff and doctors live directly in the hospital, there is only outpatient treatment. The hospital is supplied with electricity through generators, water – by water carriers “.

It also posted a short drive-by video in Prospect Myru showing debris removal. Andrushchenko affirmed, like other Ukrainian officials, that “the work of recovering the corpses from the rubble is entrusted to the residents of Mariupol. Their payment: food.”

Kherson official says Russians abuse civilians who want to leave

Civilians trying to leave the Russian-occupied city of Kherson are being harassed and blocked by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian officials.

Yurii Sobolevskyi, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Council, told Ukrainian television on Friday: “Getting out of the city has been complicated. There are some cases where people have managed to get out, even by bus, but most of the people turn back: all crossings are blocked”.

Sobolevskyi stated that “there are cases when [las fuerzas rusas] They commit abuses at checkpoints: very thorough searches, forcing men to strip, looking for tattoos.

Russian soldiers frequently check Ukrainian civilians for what they see as nationalist and neo-Nazi tattoos.

Sobolevskyi said mobile and Internet connections had been restored so that Kherson residents could communicate with their families in other parts of Ukraine.

He added that Russia was trying to introduce the ruble on an experimental basis in some communities.

a bit of context: The southern city of Kherson was the first Ukrainian city to fall under Russian control, and since then dozens of people have tried to flee. In recent weeks, harrowing reports of rape and brutality at the hands of Russian forces have surfaced in that region.

The Kremlin does not confirm whether the Victory Day parade will take place in Mariupol

The Kremlin declined to confirm on Friday whether a Victory Day parade will take place on Monday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, saying a wide celebration of the date is currently impossible “for obvious reasons.”

“I cannot say on behalf of the military if there are plans,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in a regular conference call with reporters, when asked if a Victory Parade is expected in Mariupol.

The first deputy head of Russia’s presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, had earlier said that a parade could not yet be held on this year’s Victory Day in Donetsk and Luhansk, but the time would come soon, according to the state news agency RIA Novosti.

some background: Western officials believe President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine as early as May 9, a symbolic day for Russia, paving the way for him to step up his campaign.

May 9, known as “Victory Day” within Russia, commemorates the country’s victory against the Nazis in 1945.

It is marked by a military parade in Moscow, and Russian leaders traditionally stand over Vladimir Lenin’s grave in Red Square to watch.

“The next phase of the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant is underway,” according to a Ukrainian official

The “next stage” of the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant is underway, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office.

“The results will be communicated later,” Yermak said.

The United Nations said on Thursday it hoped a joint UN and International Red Cross convoy could evacuate more civilians from Azovstal by Friday. There are no details on the location of that convoy as of 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) Friday.

Some 500 civilians had recently been evacuated from both the Azovstal plant and the city of Mariupol, according to tweets by Yermak and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier this Friday. But CNN understands they were referring to the cumulative effort to help people get out since Sunday.

More than 300 evacuees from the Mariupol area arrived in the city of Zaporizhia on Wednesday.

“Ukraine will continue to do everything possible to save all civilians and servicemen. Thanks to the UN for the help,” Yermak said.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian army said earlier this Friday that “the blockade of the units of the Defense Forces in the Azovstal area continues. In some areas, the enemy has resumed assault operations with the support of the combat aviation to take control of the plant”.

Germany to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers

Germany has reached an agreement to supply Ukraine with seven 2000 self-propelled armored howitzers, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Friday during a visit to Silac, Slovakia.

The artillery system, which resembles a tank, has a firing range of up to 40 kilometers (24.8 miles), according to the German military. Lambrecht said that Germany will also offer training on armored howitzers to Ukrainian troops.

In recent months, the German government and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have come under pressure from Ukraine and politicians at home for not doing enough to provide heavy military equipment to help Ukraine defend against Russian invasion. .

Late last month, Germany agreed to hand over Gepard tracked anti-aircraft vehicles to Ukraine, a move that signaled a major shift in its approach to military aid to Kyiv.

Putin’s alleged girlfriend Alina Kabaeva included in proposed EU sanctions list, sources say

Alina Kabaeva, a woman romantically linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was included in the proposed sixth package of EU sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to two European diplomatic sources.

A source from the European Commission pointed out that, at this stage, member states can withdraw or add names at their discretion.

The EU has not officially signed the draft proposal, but could do so this morning at a meeting of EU ambassadors, which is taking place in Brussels.

“Discussions are underway. It’s not a piece of cake, but we have to wait and see,” said one of the diplomatic sources.

Kabaeva was first linked to Putin more than a decade ago, when she was a medal-winning gymnast. Putin has denied having a relationship with her.

In April, The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials had been debating whether or not to impose sanctions on Kabaeva out of concern that the move could further escalate tensions as it could be seen as an extreme personal blow to Putin.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Cyril, is also among the people included in the sixth round of proposed EU sanctions, according to two sources who have seen the full documents.