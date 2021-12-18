Russia’s demands to resolve the crisis in Ukraine

On Friday, December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a series of requests to Western governments to ease the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The requests are contained in two documents, one addressed to the United States and one to NATO, the military alliance that includes most of the Western countries, in which some guarantees are requested to resolve the crisis on the border with Ukraine: between there is the demand that Ukraine never join NATO and the withdrawal of all military forces of NATO countries from various countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

The requests come at a very delicate moment for international equilibrium. In recent weeks, the Russian government has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and vehicles on the border with Ukraine, a decision that has provoked well-founded fears among Western countries of a possible invasion of Ukraine or its eastern part, currently disputed between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian militias.

The requests contained in the two documents had already circulated in part in recent days, and some of these were allegedly advanced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to his US counterpart Joe Biden during the meeting held by videoconference on 7 December. The two documents, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, would have been submitted to the United States and NATO on 15 December last.

What had already been talked about a lot in recent days, after a note published by the Russian government, was the request for a legal guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO. It is a condition that is considered both inadmissible and embarrassing for the West and in particular for the United States: inadmissible because it would mean surrendering Ukraine to the influence of Russia a few years after the country had moved away from it by ousting the government. pro-Russian of Viktor Yanukovych and trying to align with the West. Embarrassing because more than 10 years ago NATO promised Ukraine that it would welcome it among its members.

– Read also: NATO’s promise to Ukraine that no one intends to keep

However, the document published on Friday is more detailed and refers to all the countries that were part of the former Soviet Union, not only Ukraine: the other country that would be involved in a possible agreement of this type would be Georgia, among the former Soviet countries that would like to join NATO.

But equally pretentious demands are made in the two documents, which Western countries could hardly accept. First, it calls for the withdrawal of the deployment of NATO military forces from all countries that were not in the alliance before 1997, when for the first time three countries that were in the Soviet bloc were invited to join NATO: Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary (which officially entered in 1999).

In addition to these three, the agreement would concern all the other Central and Eastern European countries that joined the alliance in the following years: Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and Macedonia. of the North.

Among other demands is a ban on the deployment of warships and aircraft, by both the United States and Russia, from areas outside their respective national territories from which they could strike the other country’s targets; the commitment not to deploy, both within its own borders and beyond, medium-range missiles that could hit the territory of the other country; and the withdrawal of all nuclear weapons that have been deployed in foreign countries, as well as a commitment not to deploy new ones.

Second Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, think tank based in Moscow that deals with international cooperation, the very fact that the Russian government has decided to make these documents public, which in any other case would have remained confidential, would mean that Russia considers their acceptance by the West unlikely.

Meanwhile, the United States has not commented on Russia’s requests on the matter, and White House spokesperson Jen Psaki only said that the two documents will be discussed with other NATO countries: “There will be no European security talks without the involvement of our European allies, ”he said speaking to some journalists. “We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including the right of all countries to decide their own future and their own foreign policy, free from outside interference.”