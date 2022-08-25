News

Russia’s desperate efforts to recruit new soldiers for the war in Ukraine

Photo of Zach Zach18 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

  • By Will Vernon
  • Volosovo, western Russia

Russian soldier in Mariupol

image source, Getty Images

The city of Volosovo, near St. Petersburg, is dominated by loudspeakers.

Like many Russian cities, Volosovo has loudspeakers installed on tall poles lining the main streets. They are traditionally used to broadcast music during national holidays. Now, however, they have a different purpose.

“Two volunteer artillery battalions are being formed. We invite you to join men ages 18 to 60the loudspeakers shout.

It is a message that is repeated throughout this vast country. On social media, television and billboards, men are urged to sign short-term contracts with the army to fight in Ukraine.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach18 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The United States pronounces on changes in extradition announced by the Petro government

7 mins ago

Álvaro Leyva assures that Jesús Santrich was “trapped and murdered” – Peace Process – Politics

2 hours ago

USA: New York released a video on how to act in the event of a nuclear attack

3 hours ago

This is what you should know if you plan to travel the long weekend of “Labor Day”

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button