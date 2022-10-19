Russia’s failures in Ukraine, a warning to China in Taiwan?

Xi Jinping seeks re-election in China, will he succeed? 6:44

(CNN) — It took only a few years for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to fulfill his promise to transform the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In 2015, three years after assuming the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi undertook a sweeping project to turn the PLA into a “world-class fighting force” that would rival the US military.

The deadline he set for that milestone was 2049, but just seven years later, he is already well on the way to realizing his dream.

China now boasts the largest navy in the world, with some of the newest and most powerful warships afloat; expect an air force with stealth fighter jets and a stealth bomber, and a rocket force packed with new missiles that will give it unrivaled range in Asia.

But as Russia’s lurching invasion of Ukraine shows, even the largest and seemingly most formidable armies have Achilles’ heels that can be exploited by smaller, more intelligent forces.

What should be even more worrying for Xi, as he prepares to secure a long-awaited third term as party leader and supreme commander of the Chinese military at this week’s 20th Party Congress, is that many analysts see parallels between the problems besetting to Moscow in the Ukraine and the possible weaknesses that remain in the PLA.

Xi’s ambition in Taiwan

Xi has vowed to bring Taiwan, a self-governing island of 24 million people, under Beijing’s control, by force if necessary.

He repeated that promise at the Party Congress on Sunday, with a speech that some analysts suggested conveyed a “new urgency” on the issue.

“The wheels of history are moving towards the reunification of China and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The complete reunification of our country must be realized,” Xi told Congress to thunderous applause.

Taiwan is less than 110 miles (177 kilometers) from the Chinese coast. For more than 70 years, the two sides have been governed separately, but that hasn’t stopped China’s ruling Communist Party from claiming the island as its own, even though it has never controlled it.

Xi’s speech was a summary of the Communist Party’s five-year work report, the full text of which outlined China’s ambition to become more adept at deploying its military forces regularly and in diversified ways, to enable it to “win local wars.” .

But while having the ability to take Taiwan has long been a driver of Xi’s modernization of the PLA, actually doing so is a gigantic and bloody task, possibly even more so than Russia’s attempted invasion of its neighbor.

In invading Ukraine, Moscow had the advantage that its troops only needed to cross a land border.

If China were to invade Taiwan, its troops would have to cross the Taiwan Strait.

Analysts say that would require hundreds of thousands of troops in what would be the largest amphibious operation since the Allies landed in Normandy in German-occupied France in World War II.

And many doubt that China, even with more naval resources than any other nation on the planet, can pull it off.

While the PLA Navy has been building ships, including a new aircraft carrier launched this year and numerous Type 055 destroyers, considered by some to be the most powerful surface ships in the world, doing so has been costly.

And as Phillips O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, points out, Taiwan has a relatively cheap way to counter them: by investing in the kind of small, land-based anti-ship missiles that Ukraine has been using to great effect. success against Russia.

Unity and experience issues

China also faces a significant challenge in making sure that all the different parts of its now formidable fighting forces are moving in the same direction, another problem that has dogged Russia in Ukraine.

It is still in the early stages of creating unified command structures in which naval, air, military, and rocket units work seamlessly together to execute a coordinated battle plan.

Xi’s work report on Sunday cited the need to “improve the command system for joint operations” and improve “systems and capabilities for reconnaissance and early warning, joint strikes, battlefield support and integrated logistics support.” of the PLA.

Doing so is not easy, as Russia’s experience in Ukraine shows. There have been numerous accounts throughout the war of Russian troops lacking air cover, or the right supplies, or deploying the right units in the right places to block a Ukrainian offensive.

Still, experts say that China has made progress in this regard, noting the coordination of its military branches during exercises the PLA conducted in response to US House Speaker Nancy’s visit to Taiwan. Pelosi, in August.

In the days after the visit, the PLA navy conducted a mock war with a blockade of Taiwan, its rocket force sent missiles over the main island, and its air force repeatedly flew jets into the Taipei Air Defense Identification Zone. .

And analysts note that under Xi, China has made a deliberate effort to establish commanders who can execute such combined campaigns.

However, Xi is also about to lose to retirement some of the officers who spearheaded the coordinated post-Pelosi maneuvers.

Four of the six top officers in China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) have reached the normal retirement age of 68 and are being replaced as Xi heads into his third term, according to Joel Wuthnow, a senior fellow at the Center for the Study. of Chinese Military Affairs at the US National Defense University.

In addition, the four outgoing officers were in charge of the PLA’s actual fighting forces, while the remaining two came from the political ranks of the army, Wuthnow wrote for the Jamestown Foundation’s China Brief last month.

“Unless Xi decides to override the age limits, it is likely that no one with operational experience will remain in the new CMC,” Wuthnow wrote.

The question is, will these new leaders cooperate like their predecessors or return to the inter-service rivalries that plagued the PLA before Xi?

non war operations

Operationally, these new leaders will be tasked with overseeing another aspect of PLA operations that Xi wants to emphasize: what are known in the United States as “military operations other than war.”

Xi signed an order for new guidelines covering non-war operations in June, though it is unclear what those operations refer to.

Analysts have warned that the language could be a smokescreen for something more sinister, comparing it to the way Russian President Vladimir Putin refers to his invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation.”

However, Chinese state media have gone to great lengths to downplay the order, saying it could cover actions such as participating in international peacekeeping operations or providing disaster relief.

“The guidelines aim to prevent and neutralize risks and challenges, manage emergencies, protect people and property, and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and world peace and regional stability,” the news service reported. Xinhua.

Jonas Parello-Plesner, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, is one of the skeptics about the motives behind the no-war order.

He wrote in July that new guidelines on non-war operations would be “the next step in bringing the military presence [de China] to the world, and probably another step further from the peaceful ascent it once promised the world community.

Xi may be well on his way to realizing his dream of a truly world-class Chinese military, but myriad problems remain in his path.

And parallels to Putin’s military misadventures will be the last thing you want to hear.

Nectar Gan contributed reporting for this story