Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to the birth of a new country

After 11 days of the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and despite the dialogues that the two nations have advanced to stop this attack, There are several scenarios that are beginning to be considered for the confrontation between these two countries, giving way to a long war, even years and with many victims.

Several of the Western European countries estimate that Russian President Vladimir Putin will seek to gain total control of Ukraine; For this, in the coming weeks he could intensify the attack on this country and, if he succeeds, this occupation of Ukraine could last for several years.

Before this panorama There is already talk of three scenarios that could arise in the midst of this war between.

The first of them, as specified The country of Spain, is the “miracle of the Dnieper River”, in which the Ukrainians, helped by the supply of allied weapons, stop the Russian advance. Putin, subjected to international isolation and Western sanctions, withdraws.

In fact, the intention of the countries is that the economic sanctions against Russia force President Putin to desist from the war because of how costly it will be for him to maintain the attack after the economic effects that the different sanctions will bring to your country.

The second scenario that arises it is a resurgence of the war until the total occupation of all Ukraine by Russian troops.

With this scenario, according to the Government of Spain, the war will be longer and the post-war period could last for years, with an uncertain outcome.

In fact, it is estimated that Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, could fall under the control of Russia in the next ten days. This occupation could mean the start of a guerrilla war in which the Ukrainian resistance will benefit from Western weapons, such as Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

“Our analysis of the ongoing military operations is that the Russian ambition, in effect, is to take control of all of Ukraine,” said a French government source consulted by The country.

The media outlet adds that the sources consulted in Madrid detail that the most probable result of the war will be the appearance of a new country, New Russia or Novorossiya. This confederation project was put in place in 2014 by the separatist provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk, and then they gave it up.

The third scenario, and perhaps the most worrying, is that Russia moves beyond Ukraine and directly challenges NATO.

“Imagine that Mr. Putin has just won the Ukraine war. He has seized power in Moldova. For the first time, he has a continuous politico-military border from the North Cape to the Black Sea. On one side, there are the Russian troops, and on the other the troops of NATO member countries, with risks of accidents and involuntary violent actions. So Putin can say to himself: ‘I’m going to try to divide Westerners,’ said François Heisbourg, adviser to the Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique think tank.

Attack on Odessa

This Sunday, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that the Russian forces are preparing to bomb Odessa, a strategic city and the main port of Ukraine.

“They are preparing to bomb Odessa. Odessa!” “It will be a military crime. It will be a historic crime,” Zelensky said in a video.

The Ukrainian president added that he has in his possession maps and records that some Russian soldiers captured by the Ukrainian Army had, in which it is evident that Russia “is planning to bomb Odessa.”

Zelensky took the opportunity to send a message to Russian citizens, where he stressed that they still have time to decide well: “The citizens of Russia are right now choosing between freedom and slavery. Today, tomorrow, this week, it is still the time when they can defeat evil.”

This city is known as “the pearl of the Black Sea” and it is believed that at least one million people live in this area; its population speaks Ukrainian and Russian, and in it there is a Bulgarian and Jewish minority.

