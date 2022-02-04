Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine with a propaganda video of corpses and civilian casualties

“We have information that the Russians want to invade Ukraine on a pretext. One of the hypotheses is that they invent an attack by Kiev, with propaganda videos showing Ukrainian corpses and weapons supplied by the West ”. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said yesterday confirming some rumors of the Washington Post. Accusations that further exacerbate tensions after the decision announced by the US to deploy another 3,000 soldiers in the allied countries of Eastern Europe. The Moscow operation, according to Washington, was approved at the highest level. The aim would be to disseminate propaganda videos with corpses and images of alleged civilian victims caused precisely by the Ukrainian forces, armed by the West, to generate a strong emotional reaction that would justify an intervention by Moscow. The complaint comes on the eve of a mission by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing, for the inauguration of the Winter Olympics, intended to strengthen the axis with China in an anti-American function. The head of the Kremlin described him and Chinese President Xi Jinping as two “good friends with the same views on how to deal with the world’s problems”. And one of these cannot fail to be the tug-of-war that has pitted Moscow against the United States and NATO in recent weeks. The challenge is getting more and more heated, as evidenced by the latest clash between Russia and Germany, with the reciprocal banning of two state television channels.

