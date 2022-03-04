Russia’s ‘rich kids’ rebel against Ukraine invasion

The relationship between Vladimir Putin and a circle of tycoons who support and provide political stability to his government is a long-standing one. The oligarchs offer Putin support and political stability in exchange for juicy contracts and economic benefits.

However, due to the strong sanctions imposed by the West, the profits of the oligarchy have stopped and today hang in the balance. The threats of asset freezing and appropriation of the assets of these tycoons has created a situation in which they feel almost certain to lose their wealth.

Some tycoons have already raised their voices against Putin. But the most striking scenario is that the children of many of these businessmen have raised voices of protest using their social networks. These are some of Russia’s ‘rich kids’ who have opposed the war in Ukraine.

Sophia Abramovich

Sofia, 23, is the daughter of tycoon Roman Abramovich, who owns the English soccer team Chelsea.

Abramovich announced in recent days that he would put his prized soccer team up for sale and announced that he would donate the money raised to a foundation to support the victims of the conflict.

Sofia published this Wednesday in the stories of her social network Instagram, a photo in which Putin, and not Russia, was accused of wanting war with Ukraine.

Ksenia Sobchack

Sbochak is a famous journalist and TV presenter in Russia and is the daughter of two important Russian politicians.

Sobchak, a former presidential candidate in 2018, posted a message on her Instagram account in which she was critical of Putin’s decision to declare a “special military operation” in Ukraine and members of the Kremlin government who supported the decision.

Elizabeth Peskova

Peskova, the daughter of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, also made her position against the war public.

In a story that was deleted shortly after it was posted on her Instagram account, the Russian model and influencer posted a message that said “no to war.”

Taking into account her father’s position in the Kremlin government, this action by Peskova went viral and was seen as an act of defiance of the government of Vladimir Putin of which her father is an official.

Maria Yumasheva

Maria Yumasheva is another of the daughters of members of the Russian government who have challenged Putin’s aggression through their social networks.

Yumasheva is the daughter of one of Putin’s closest presidential advisers, Valentin Yumashev, who has held the position of presidential adviser since 1998.

Yumasheva has a post on her Instagram page showing the Ukrainian flag with a short message saying “no to war”.

Valentin Yumashev was one of the most important men in securing Vladimir Putin’s rise to power, recommending him as a candidate to Putin’s predecessor, former President Boris Yeltsin.

generational change?

The messages from the children of these important Russian tycoons and political figures can be seen as a simple act of rebellion. However, they could also signify a generational shift, with younger generations of Russians neither supporting the war nor fully convinced by Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric.

In addition, it could be understood as a form of latent nonconformity within the upper and oligarchic classes of Russia, which for years have benefited from the government of Vladimir Putin.

As it is news of global interest, all content on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be freely accessible to our readers on all SEMANA digital platforms.