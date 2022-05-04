Russia’s tycoons met with Putin on the day of the invasion, why? | news today

The invasion was “a necessary measure,” Putin told the business group, according to the Post. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov

On February 24, the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin met with some of the nation’s wealthiest businessmen, according to the Washington Post. Of these guests, 14 were classified as billionaires and have key industries for the country: oil, gas, banking and chemical products.

The invasion was “a necessary measure,” Putin told the group of businessmen, warning of the possible wave of sanctions against Russia after the offensive in Ukraine, according to the post.

“However, despite their ties to Putin and their position within Russia, many of them they’ve been moving their wealth out of the country for years, as the documents show,” the publication reads. The American newspaper explained that more than half of the attendees are linked directly, or through a close relative, to offshore companies that handled transactions for hundreds of millions of dollars, made financial investments or formed family trusts.

“At least 21 participants in that Kremlin meeting, or their relatives, had property in the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus or other island jurisdictions known for tax advantages, according to documents previously provided to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists,” the article says Post. This time, the records the Post is talking about span from 2007 to 2018.

The Pandora Papers is an investigation in which hundreds of journalists from all over the world participated and which revealed the financial secrets kept for years by politicians, artists, writers and businessmen in jurisdictions with tax benefits.

As we explain in this article, having a company in an offshore jurisdiction or in a tax haven is not necessarily a crime. However, the high level of secrecy and the tax advantages in these territories have allowed some clients, many of them with millionaire incomes, to evade taxes in their countries, launder money or hide it.

Why is the publication of the Post key?

The journalists explain that “the The prevalence of offshore holdings among those invited by Putin reflects the extent to which businessmen at the top of the Russian economy have transferred wealth out of the country and have come to rely on secret deals that make tracking transactions difficult.

Here’s another key issue: how some businessmen are managing to evade Western sanctions after the invasion. “Although created years ago for other purposes, offshore companies can also thwart recent economic sanctions adopted by the West,” Post journalists explain.

📃 One fact: So far, the European Union is working on a sixth sanctions package that includes a timetable to phase out Russian oil imports and has warned its member countries to prepare for the end of Russian gas supplies. Without mentioning the new ones that should affect the financial sector, “and there will be more Russian banks that will come out of Swift,” said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

And although the Russian president has publicly linked the use of offshore companies with tax evasion, Julia Friedlander, a former CIA analyst, explained to the Post that “Putin allows his inner circle to take advantage of the financial resources of state companies and the state itself. . The money often ends up abroad.”

Who attended that meeting?

Here are some of the attendees at that meeting in the Kremlin, whose companies appear in the Pandora Papers:

Vagit Alekperov, former president of Lukoil: “Alekperov, who resigned from the company last month after it was subjected to British sanctions, owned offshore companies that generated hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and loans, according to the documents,” reported the American newspaper.

Andrey Akimov, Chairman of Russia’s third largest bank, Gazprombank: He owned at least eight companies formed in the British Virgin Islands.

Herman Gref, the head of Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank: “controlled an offshore trust with companies nested within it, with assets totaling more than $54 million, the Pandora Papers show,” the article in the Post.

